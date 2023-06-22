Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk Cage Match: Here's What We Know

Two of the richest people in the world have agreed to fight against each other in a cage fight.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday put up a story on his Instagram with the caption "send me location" in response to billionaire Elon Musk's recent tweet, where the Twitter CEO said that he was "up for a cage fight" with Zuckerberg.

It all started on Wednesday, June 21 when Musk replied to a tweet about the news that Meta will release a Twitter competitor.