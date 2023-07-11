Malala Day 2023: History, Significance And All You Need To Know About Malala Yousafzai
Ahead of her birthday, the Nobel Peace Prize winner shared throwback images from 10 years back when she spoke at United Nations.
"It’s hard to believe tomorrow is my 26th birthday – ten years since I spoke at the United Nations," she tweeted.
"16-year-old me had no idea what would happen next, the amazing people she would meet, the places she would go. She was just determined to continue her fight for girls’ education," the activist said.
In another tweet, Malala wrote that since that day, she made a commitment to spend her birthday with girls, a tradition that has brought her to Nigeria, Kenya, Brazil and Ethiopia, and to refugee camps in Lebanon, Rwanda and Iraq.
Itâs hard to believe tomorrow is my 26th birthday â ten years since I spoke at the United Nations. 16-year-old me had no idea what would happen next, the amazing people she would meet, the places she would go. She was just determined to continue her fight for girlsâ education. pic.twitter.com/17Z5oVOOzE— Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) July 11, 2023
Since that day, I made a commitment to spend my birthday with girls, a tradition that has brought me to Nigeria, Kenya, Brazil and Ethiopia, and to refugee camps in Lebanon, Rwanda and Iraq. pic.twitter.com/SYDx1A5kyn— Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) July 11, 2023
Malala Day: History
According to the information available on the United Nations website, Malala Yousafzai became an international symbol of the fight for girls’ education after she was shot in 2012 for opposing Taliban restrictions on female education in her home country of Pakistan.
In 2009, she had begun writing a blog under a pseudonym about the increasing military activity in her home town and about fears that her school would be attacked. After her identity was revealed, Malala and her father Ziauddin continued to speak out for the right to education.
The Taliban’s attack on Malala on 9 October 2012 as she was returning home from school with her friends received worldwide condemnation.
Malala Day: Significance
This day is celebrated across the globe to prioritize the significance of education and women’s fight for their rights. This day emphasizes that education is not an optional right for girls, instead, it is a fundamental right for girls to educate themselves.
This day is a powerful reminder that standing up for what you believe is important and an individual’s determination can have a huge influence on the world.
In 2014, Malala received the Noble Prize for her contributions to promoting education for children and is the youngest person to receive this award at the age of 17.
ð¬ Join us LIVE from Nigeria for #MalalaDay with @AminaJMohammed and @Malala to hear how we can transform #education for #girls everywhere— UN Web TV (@UNWebTV) July 10, 2023
ðï¸ 12 July 2023 | ð9:00 AM (EST)
ð¬âEducation is the only solutionâ - Malala https://t.co/Tl1mu8KGvs