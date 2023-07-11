Malala Day 2023: History, Significance And All You Need To Know About Malala Yousafzai

Every year since 2013, July 12 is observed as Malala Day to honour education activist Malala Yousafai.

Ahead of her birthday, the Nobel Peace Prize winner shared throwback images from 10 years back when she spoke at the United Nations.

"It’s hard to believe tomorrow is my 26th birthday – ten years since I spoke at the United Nations," she tweeted.

"16-year-old me had no idea what would happen next, the amazing people she would meet, the places she would go. She was just determined to continue her fight for girls’ education," the activist said.

In another tweet, Malala wrote that since that day, she made a commitment to spend her birthday with girls, a tradition that has brought her to Nigeria, Kenya, Brazil and Ethiopia, and to refugee camps in Lebanon, Rwanda and Iraq.