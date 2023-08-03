MakeMyTrip Freedom From Boredom Sale: Up to 45% Off On Travel Bookings
Get up to 45% discount on flights, buses, hotels, and more on MakeMyTrip Freedom from boredom sale
One of India's leading travel e-commerce players for flight bookings, Makemytrip is providing a variety of discounts as part of their 'Freedom from boredom' sale, which is now live.
You can get up to 45% discount on flight & hotel bookings. The sale began on August 1, 2023 and will end on August 7, 2023.
Credit & Debit cardholders of banks like ICICI, Axis, SBI, Federal, Canara & Kotak Mahindra can also take advantage of this offer as MakeMyTrip is providing different discounts on these cards.
MakeMyTrip Freedom From Boredom Sale Offers
Here is the list of offers MakeMyTrip is providing on hotel booking:
Up to 45% off on Homestays & Villas in India.
Up to 40% off on Hotels in India.
Up to 35% off on Hotels in India for all users, booking valid from 1st August to 7th August, or stays booked till 30th September.
Get up to 25% off on International Hotels.
Here is the list of offers for Makemytrip is providing on flight booking:
Up to 20% off on Domestic Flights bookings.
Up to 15% off on Domestic flight bookings for all users.
Customers can also avail of additional offers on domestic flight bookings if they have credit cards from ICICI Bank, Citi Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and Canara Bank & debit Cards from Kotak Bank, Axis bank, Citi Bank and ICICI Bank
Up to Rs 5000 off on International flight bookings.
Customer can also grab a discount worth Rs 10000 on international flight bookings if they have credit cards from ICICI Bank, Citi Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and HSBC Bank & debit cards from Citi Bank, Axis Bank, and HSBC Bank.
Here is the list of offers Makemytrip is providing on Holiday Packages:
Get flat 30% off on Holiday Packages.
You can grab additional discounts with prominent bank cards, check the website for details on the daily bank offers.
Here is the list of offers Makemytrip is providing on Bus booking:
Up to 15% off on Bus bookings. MMT is also offering discounts on these bookings through various bank cards. Check the website for details on the daily bank offers.
Zero convenience fee for your 1st train booking on MakeMyTrip.
Here is the list of offers Makemytrip is providing on Cab booking:
Get flat 8% off on Outstation Cab booking.
Get up to 5% off on Airport Cab booking.
Get up to 10% off on Hourly Rental Cab bookings.
You can also grab some amazing discounts on outstation cabs using select bank cards. Check the website for details on the daily bank offers.
For details regarding the offers and mentioned discounts kindly check the ecommerce site. Do read the terms and conditions mentioned on the MMT website before going ahead with any of the mentioned offers.