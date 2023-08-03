MakeMyTrip Freedom From Boredom Sale: Up to 45% Off On Travel Bookings

One of India's leading travel e-commerce players for flight bookings, Makemytrip is providing a variety of discounts as part of their 'Freedom from boredom' sale, which is now live.

You can get up to 45% discount on flight & hotel bookings. The sale began on August 1, 2023 and will end on August 7, 2023.

Credit & Debit cardholders of banks like ICICI, Axis, SBI, Federal, Canara & Kotak Mahindra can also take advantage of this offer as MakeMyTrip is providing different discounts on these cards.