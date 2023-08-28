Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2023 Declared: Steps To Check Results On mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday announced the compartment results for classes 10 and 12 today. The MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2023 were declared in an online mode.

Students can check their MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results scorecards from the official websites that is mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in.