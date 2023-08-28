Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2023 Declared: Steps To Check Results On mahresult.nic.in
Results are available on the official websites, mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday announced the compartment results for classes 10 and 12 today. The MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2023 were declared in an online mode.
Students can check their MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results scorecards from the official websites that is mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in.
Steps To Check MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results
The following are the steps to check MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results:
Click on the website: https://mahresult.nic.in/sscjul2023/sscjul2023.htm
Fill your roll number
Fill your mother’s first name in the result login window.
Enter XXX if the mother's name not mentioned in form.
Click on View Result.
Screenshot of MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results window
MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results Out
The Maharashtra board officials on August 18 released the compartment results at 1 pm. While the class 10th supply exams were conducted from from July 18 to August 1, 2023 whereas the class 12th exams were held between July 18 and August 10, 2023.
The overall pass percentage of the Maharashtra HSC supplementary exam is 32.13 per cent. Around 68,909 candidates had appeared in the exam and out of them 22,144 have passed.