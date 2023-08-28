BQPrimeTrendingMaharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2023 Declared: Steps To Check Results On mahresult.nic.in
ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2023 Declared: Steps To Check Results On mahresult.nic.in

Results are available on the official websites, mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in.

28 Aug 2023, 1:49 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 is officially declared today.</p></div>
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 is officially declared today.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday announced the compartment results for classes 10 and 12 today. The MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2023 were declared in an online mode.

Students can check their MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results scorecards from the official websites that is mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in.

Steps To Check MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results

The following are the steps to check MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results:

  • Click on the website: https://mahresult.nic.in/sscjul2023/sscjul2023.htm

  • Fill your roll number

  • Fill your mother’s first name in the result login window.

  • Enter XXX if the mother's name not mentioned in form.

  • Click on View Result.

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Screenshot of MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results window

MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results Out 

The Maharashtra board officials on August 18 released the compartment results at 1 pm. While the class 10th supply exams were conducted from from July 18 to August 1, 2023 whereas the class 12th exams were held between July 18 and August 10, 2023.

The overall pass percentage of the Maharashtra HSC supplementary exam is 32.13 per cent. Around 68,909 candidates had appeared in the exam and out of them 22,144 have passed.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT