List Of India's Top 50 Restaurants Of 2023 Released By Travel Magazine; Check Here
This is the first time since the inception of the awards in 2017 that the top five restaurants are from five different cities.
Travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller has released its list of India’s top 50 restaurants. The announcement was made at the fourth edition of Condé Nast Traveller Top Restaurant Awards in Mumbai on 9 October.
Indian Accent at The Lodhi in the national capital has been crowned as the top restaurant once again. Bomras Goa is at the second spot while Mumbai’s Masque has taken the number three position in the list. The fourth restaurant on the list is Avartana, ITC Grand Chola in Chennai and Kolkata's Sienna Store & Cafe is at number five.
Among the top 50 winners, 12 restaurants are from Mumbai. Bengaluru has 11 restaurants in the Top 50 while Delhi has 8. Goa has 7 restaurants, 4 are from Kolkata, 3 from Chennai, 2 from Puducherry, 2 from Jaipur and 1 from Karaikudi.
Full List Of India's Top 50 Restaurants
Indian Accent, The Lodhi, New Delhi
Bomras, Goa
Masque, Mumbai
Avartana, ITC Grand Chola, Chennai
Sienna Store & Café, Kolkata
The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai
O Pedro, Mumbai
Veronica’s, Mumbai
Americano, Mumbai
Izumi Bandra, Mumbai
Bengaluru Oota Company, Bengaluru
Cavatina by Avinash Martins, Goa
Seefah, Mumbai
The Table, Mumbai
For The Record - Vinyl Bar, Goa
Le Cirque Signature, The Leela Palace, Bengaluru
The Restaurant, The Bangala, Karaikudi
Izumi Assagao, Goa
Bhawan, Gurugram
Comorin, Gurugram
Edible Archives, Goa
Kappa Chakka Kandhari, Chennai
Lupa, Bengaluru
FarmLore, Bengaluru
Jamun, Goa
Olive Bar and Kitchen, New Delhi
La Loca Maria, Mumbai
Karavalli, Vivanta Bengaluru Residency Road, Bengaluru
Bar Palladio, Jaipur
Falak, The Leela Bhartiya City, Bengaluru
Plats, New Delhi
Wasabi by Morimoto - The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai
Baan Thai, The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata
Burma Burma Restaurant & Tearoom, Indiranagar, Bengaluru
Carnatic Café, Greater Kailash II, New Delhi
Petisco, Goa
Noon, Mumbai
Ekaa, Mumbai
The Glenburn Penthouse Restaurant, Kolkata
Southern Spice, Taj Coromandel, Chennai
Oota Bangalore, Bengaluru
Naru Noodle Bar, Bengaluru
Boteco - Restaurante Brasileiro, Bengaluru
Bread and Chocolate, White Town, Puducherry
The Johri, Jaipur
Toast & Tonic, Bengaluru
Chinoiserie, Taj Bengal, Kolkata
Coromandel Cafe, Puducherry
Cafe Lota, New Delhi
Baoshuan, The Oberoi, New Delhi
Condé Nast Traveller said that this year's top 50 restaurants were decided by their 100-member jury of tastemakers from around India. The jury voted over several rounds and the process was tabulated by an independent auditor to come up with the top 50 restaurants.