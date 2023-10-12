BQPrimeTrendingList Of India's Top 50 Restaurants Of 2023 Released By Travel Magazine; Check Here
ADVERTISEMENT

List Of India's Top 50 Restaurants Of 2023 Released By Travel Magazine; Check Here

This is the first time since the inception of the awards in 2017 that the top five restaurants are from five different cities.

12 Oct 2023, 11:31 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Representative/Unsplash</p></div>
Image Source: Representative/Unsplash

Travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller has released its list of India’s top 50 restaurants. The announcement was made at the fourth edition of Condé Nast Traveller Top Restaurant Awards in Mumbai on 9 October.

Indian Accent at The Lodhi in the national capital has been crowned as the top restaurant once again. Bomras Goa is at the second spot while Mumbai’s Masque has taken the number three position in the list. The fourth restaurant on the list is Avartana, ITC Grand Chola in Chennai and Kolkata's Sienna Store & Cafe is at number five.

This is the first time since the inception of the awards in 2017 that the top five restaurants are from five different cities.

Among the top 50 winners, 12 restaurants are from Mumbai. Bengaluru has 11 restaurants in the Top 50 while Delhi has 8. Goa has 7 restaurants, 4 are from Kolkata, 3 from Chennai, 2 from Puducherry, 2 from Jaipur and 1 from Karaikudi.

Full List Of India's Top 50 Restaurants

  1. Indian Accent, The Lodhi, New Delhi

  2. Bomras, Goa

  3. Masque, Mumbai

  4. Avartana, ITC Grand Chola, Chennai

  5. Sienna Store & Café, Kolkata

  6. The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai

  7. O Pedro, Mumbai

  8. Veronica’s, Mumbai

  9. Americano, Mumbai

  10. Izumi Bandra, Mumbai

  11. Bengaluru Oota Company, Bengaluru

  12. Cavatina by Avinash Martins, Goa

  13. Seefah, Mumbai

  14. The Table, Mumbai

  15. For The Record - Vinyl Bar, Goa

  16. Le Cirque Signature, The Leela Palace, Bengaluru

  17. The Restaurant, The Bangala, Karaikudi

  18. Izumi Assagao, Goa

  19. Bhawan, Gurugram

  20. Comorin, Gurugram

  21. Edible Archives, Goa

  22. Kappa Chakka Kandhari, Chennai

  23. Lupa, Bengaluru

  24. FarmLore, Bengaluru

  25. Jamun, Goa

  26. Olive Bar and Kitchen, New Delhi

  27. La Loca Maria, Mumbai

  28. Karavalli, Vivanta Bengaluru Residency Road, Bengaluru

  29. Bar Palladio, Jaipur

  30. Falak, The Leela Bhartiya City, Bengaluru

  31. Plats, New Delhi

  32. Wasabi by Morimoto - The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai

  33. Baan Thai, The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata

  34. Burma Burma Restaurant & Tearoom, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

  35. Carnatic Café, Greater Kailash II, New Delhi

  36. Petisco, Goa

  37. Noon, Mumbai

  38. Ekaa, Mumbai

  39. The Glenburn Penthouse Restaurant, Kolkata

  40. Southern Spice, Taj Coromandel, Chennai

  41. Oota Bangalore, Bengaluru

  42. Naru Noodle Bar, Bengaluru

  43. Boteco - Restaurante Brasileiro, Bengaluru

  44. Bread and Chocolate, White Town, Puducherry

  45. The Johri, Jaipur

  46. Toast & Tonic, Bengaluru

  47. Chinoiserie, Taj Bengal, Kolkata

  48. Coromandel Cafe, Puducherry

  49. Cafe Lota, New Delhi

  50. Baoshuan, The Oberoi, New Delhi

Condé Nast Traveller said that this year's top 50 restaurants were decided by their 100-member jury of tastemakers from around India. The jury voted over several rounds and the process was tabulated by an independent auditor to come up with the top 50 restaurants.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT