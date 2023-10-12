List Of India's Top 50 Restaurants Of 2023 Released By Travel Magazine; Check Here

Travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller has released its list of India’s top 50 restaurants. The announcement was made at the fourth edition of Condé Nast Traveller Top Restaurant Awards in Mumbai on 9 October.

Indian Accent at The Lodhi in the national capital has been crowned as the top restaurant once again. Bomras Goa is at the second spot while Mumbai’s Masque has taken the number three position in the list. The fourth restaurant on the list is Avartana, ITC Grand Chola in Chennai and Kolkata's Sienna Store & Cafe is at number five.

This is the first time since the inception of the awards in 2017 that the top five restaurants are from five different cities.

Among the top 50 winners, 12 restaurants are from Mumbai. Bengaluru has 11 restaurants in the Top 50 while Delhi has 8. Goa has 7 restaurants, 4 are from Kolkata, 3 from Chennai, 2 from Puducherry, 2 from Jaipur and 1 from Karaikudi.

