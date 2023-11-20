'Leo' OTT Release Date: Vijay-Starrer Action To Release On Netflix On This Date
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Leo' was released in cinema halls on October 19.
Tamil action thriller 'Leo', starring Vijay, will be available to Netflix subscribers abroad from next week onwards, following its India digital premiere this weekend.
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Leo' was released in cinema halls on October 19. The film opened to mixed reviews but emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023 with over Rs 500 crore in worldwide box office collection.
It also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon.
'Leo' OTT Release Date
'Leo' will release on Netflix on Friday, November 24 in India and globally in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on November 28.
'Leo' marks a reunion between Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster “Master”.
Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for hit films starring Vijay such as 'Kaththi', 'Master' and 'Beast' has scored the soundtrack of the movie produced by SS Lalit Kumar.
Trisha-Mansoor Ali Khan Row
Tamil cine star Trisha Krishnan has condemned 'Leo' co-actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his 'vile and disgusting' remarks about not getting the chance to share screen space with her in the blockbuster movie.
In a recent interview, Khan, who had an important cameo in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial 'Leo' made derogatory remarks about not having any scene with Trisha during the film's shoot schedule in Kashmir.
Trisha said the comments made by Khan are "sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste" and she will never work with the actor ever again.
"He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind," she said in a statement shared on X.
Kanagaraj also came out in support of Trisha. The director said he is "disheartened and enraged to hear the misogynistic comments made by Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan".
A recent video has come to my notice where Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner.I strongly condemn this and find it sexist,disrespectful,misogynistic,repulsive and in bad taste.He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screenâ¦— Trish (@trishtrashers) November 18, 2023
