'Leo' OTT Release Date: Vijay-Starrer Action To Release On Netflix On This Date

Tamil action thriller 'Leo', starring Vijay, will be available to Netflix subscribers abroad from next week onwards, following its India digital premiere this weekend.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Leo' was released in cinema halls on October 19. The film opened to mixed reviews but emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023 with over Rs 500 crore in worldwide box office collection.

It also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon.