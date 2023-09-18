Lalbaugcha Raja 2023: Darshan Date, Time, How To Reach And Live Streaming Details
The mandal (group) was founded in 1934 at Lalbaug Market in South Mumbai. This is the 90th year of Lalbaug cha Raja Ganpati.
Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal unveiled the first look of the Lalbaug cha Raja, one of the most popular Ganesha idol in Mumbai on September 15.
The pandal, where lakhs of devotees visit every year to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha will be open from Tuesday, September 19 to Thursday, September 28.
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will start across the country from Tuesday onwards. Like every year, a large number of devotees are expected to visit one of Mumbai's most popular Ganesha idol. Here's is all you need to know:
Lalbaugcha Raja 2023: Darshan Date and Time
The Lalbaugcha Raja ganpati darshan will start on September 19 around 4-6 AM. In 2022, the 'Charan Sparsha' and 'Mukh Darshan' started at 6:00 AM.
The darshan will remain open round-the-clock till the Visarjan day on September 28, 2023.
For Lalbaugcha Raja, there are two lines—the 'Navsachi line' and the 'Mukh Darshanachi line'.
The 'Navsachi line' is for devotees to go on stage, touch the deity’s feet, and receive his blessings. The 'Mukh Darshanachi' line is only for devotees to see the idol from a distance.
The 'Navsachi line' has more crowd than the 'Mukh Darshanachi line' and the waiting period might extend to 5-6 hours as well.
Lalbaugcha Raja 2023: How To Reach Lalbaug?
Train: If you are coming by Western Railway, alight at Lower Parel station and walk towards the pandal. The devotees coming from Central Railway can come from Curry Road station. It will be difficult to get a cab from the station to the pandal.
Road: If you are coming by road for Mukha Darshan, the suggested route is via Chhatrapati Shivaji Ground (Garam Khada) and T.B. Kadam Marg.
There is no easier way to avoid the crowd, however early mornings between 6 AM and 9 AM is the ideal time to visit Lalbaugcha Raja.
Lalbaugcha Raja 2023: Live Streaming Details
You can watch Lalbaugcha Raja darshan live on the mandal's official YouTube channel and social media handles.