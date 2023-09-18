Lalbaugcha Raja 2023: Darshan Date, Time, How To Reach And Live Streaming Details

Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal unveiled the first look of the Lalbaug cha Raja, one of the most popular Ganesha idol in Mumbai on September 15.

The mandal (group) was founded in 1934 at Lalbaug Market in South Mumbai. This is the 90th year of Lalbaug cha Raja Ganpati.

The pandal, where lakhs of devotees visit every year to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha will be open from Tuesday, September 19 to Thursday, September 28.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will start across the country from Tuesday onwards. Like every year, a large number of devotees are expected to visit one of Mumbai's most popular Ganesha idol. Here's is all you need to know: