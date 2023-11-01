Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 2: Release Date, Time, Guests, Live Streaming And More
The guest lineup for the second episode of Koffee With Karan was announced by the makers on Monday. Check details here:
The eight season of Koffee With Karan started with Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone appearing on the celebrity chat show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.
The popular duo appeared on the talk show for the first time as a married couple in the episode that aired on October 26. Deepika and Ranveer released their wedding video for the first time which made their fans and Karan Johar emotional.
They got married on November 14 and 15, 2018, in Lake Como, Italy. The wedding video was shot by The Wedding Filmers. The couple discussed in great length about their personal and professional lives and the host Karan Johar also spoke about his loneliness and depression.
Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 2: Release Date And Time
The second episode of KWK 8 will be released on Thursday, November 2 at 12 AM.
Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 2: Live Streaming
The season episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The show will not be aired on TV.
Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 2: Guests
The upcoming episode will feature celebrity siblings Sunny and Bobby Deol. "The Unapologetic and the Unassuming, catch the legacy movie stars take to the couch for some scintillating conversations," Disney+ Hotstar said in a X post.
In the promo, Sunny Deol is seen sharing his reaction to his father Dharmendra's kiss in Karan Johar's film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.'
Karan Johar is also seen asking Sunny Deol about box office collections and Bobby Deol talks about his career.
In a statement, Disney+ Hotstar said the new season of 'Koffee With Karan' will be 'edgier, crazier and candid leading to a whole lot of revelations' and the promo lives up to the expectations.
The Unapologetic and the Unassuming, catch the legacy movie stars take to the couch for some scintillating conversations. #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 Episode 2 streams from Thursday 2nd Nov. #KWKS8OnHotstar pic.twitter.com/FQIifm7Lam— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) October 30, 2023
On the film front, Bobby Deol will be seen as an antagonist in the Ranbir Kapoor-led movie 'Animal'. The movie which is set to release on December 1 is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Kabir Singh' fame. The crime drama also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.
Of late, the actor has been praised for portraying negative characters with ease in “Aashram” and “Love Hostel”.
Sunny Deol, on the other hand, delivered a superhit in 'Gadar 2', which earned over Rs 600 crore worldwide. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'. Deol and Ameesha Patel reprised their characters Tara Singh and Sakeena, respectively, in the follow-up.
(With PTI inputs)