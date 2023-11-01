Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 2: Release Date, Time, Guests, Live Streaming And More

The eight season of Koffee With Karan started with Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone appearing on the celebrity chat show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

The popular duo appeared on the talk show for the first time as a married couple in the episode that aired on October 26. Deepika and Ranveer released their wedding video for the first time which made their fans and Karan Johar emotional.

They got married on November 14 and 15, 2018, in Lake Como, Italy. The wedding video was shot by The Wedding Filmers. The couple discussed in great length about their personal and professional lives and the host Karan Johar also spoke about his loneliness and depression.