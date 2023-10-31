Karnataka Rajyotsava 2023: All You Need To Know About Karnataka Formation Day

Prior to India's independence in 1947, Karnataka was divided into various princely states such as Mysuru and regions under direct British administration like the Bombay and Madras Presidencies.

After India gained independence in 1947, the country was divided into states on the basis of administrative convenience rather than linguistic lines. This meant that Kannada-speaking regions were scattered across different states.

The 1950s saw a growing demand for the unification of all Kannada-speaking regions into a single state. There were protests, demonstrations, and literary movements which were led by several notable figures from the fields of literature, politics, etc

In 1956, the Government of India passed the States Reorganisation Act after considering the demands for linguistic-based states across the country.

As a result of this act, on November 1, 1956, the Kannada-speaking regions of the Bombay Presidency, the Madras Presidency, the princely state of Hyderabad and the old state of Mysore were merged to form a new state. This state was initially called the 'Mysore State'. In 1973, the Mysore State was renamed as 'Karnataka' to better represent all the Kannada-speaking regions of the state.