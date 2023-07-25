Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp Status And More

Kargil Vijay Diwas will be celebrated across India on Wednesday, July 26. The day has been named after the success of Operation Vijay.

On this day, India successfully reclaimed command of the high outposts which were treacherously occupied by Pakistani intruders during winter months.

The Kargil War was fought for more than 60 days which ended on 26 July 1999 with a gallant victory for India.

This day reminds us of the sacrifice of our soldiers who fought the battle of Kargil with Pakistan on the icy heights of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Functions are organised all over the country to commemorate the supreme sacrifice and glorious victory of the Indian Armed Forces.