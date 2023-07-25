Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp Status And More
The Kargil War was fought for more than 60 days which ended on 26 July 1999 with a gallant victory for India.
Kargil Vijay Diwas will be celebrated across India on Wednesday, July 26. The day has been named after the success of Operation Vijay.
On this day, India successfully reclaimed command of the high outposts which were treacherously occupied by Pakistani intruders during winter months.
This day reminds us of the sacrifice of our soldiers who fought the battle of Kargil with Pakistan on the icy heights of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Functions are organised all over the country to commemorate the supreme sacrifice and glorious victory of the Indian Armed Forces.
Here are a few heartfelt messages, wishes, and slogans that you can share to celebrate the victory and contribution of Indian soldiers
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Wishes And Greetings
“Victory doesn’t come cheap, we also had to carry some biers. A tribute to the martyrs of India.”
“Freedom in mind. Faith in words. Pride in our hearts. Memories of our souls. Jai Hind…Kargil Vijay Diwas!”
"We honour the numerous fighters who have defended our country’s honour. Kargil Vijay Diwas Wishes to each one of you.”
“Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces.”
“Let us remember the heroic troops who gave their lives in the line of duty to safeguard our beautiful country. Kargil Vijay Diwas Wishes to all.”
“Salute our valiant heroes for their selfless devotion to the country. Jai Hind.”
“Honor the courageous warriors who gave their lives to bring the Kargil War to a glorious end. Wishes on Kargil Vijay Diwas.”
“Our flag does not fly because of the breeze; it flies because each soldier who died guarding it breathed his or her final breath. Wishes on Kargil Vijay Diwas."
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Quotes
"Don't worry. Either I will come waving the tricolor after the victory or I will come wrapped in the same tricolour. But I will definitely come" - Captain Vikram Batra
“If death strikes before I prove my blood, I promise (swear), I will kill death.” - Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Photos And Images
Kargil Vijay Diwas Photo. Source: Canva
Kargil Vijay Diwas Photo. Source: Canva
Kargil Vijay Diwas Image. Source: Twitter/@PIB_India
Kargil Vijay Diwas Image. Source: Twitter/@proshillong