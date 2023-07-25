Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know
Kargil Vijay Diwas marks the victory of Indian soldiers in capturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army
Kargil Vijay Diwas or Kargil Victory Day is celebrated every year on July 26 to rekindle the pride and valour of the Indian soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.
Kargil Vijay Diwas marks the victory of Indian soldiers in capturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999 during the Kargil War.
âà¤à¤¾à¤°à¤à¤¿à¤² à¤à¥ à¤µà¥à¤°â
à¤¸à¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¹à¤°à¤¾ à¤¬à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤¸à¤¾ à¤à¤¹à¤°à¤¾,
à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤¿à¤«à¤¼à¤¾à¤à¤¼à¤¤ à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥à¤à¤à¥ à¤µà¥ à¤²à¤à¥à¤°
à¤ªà¤¾à¤° à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¥à¤®à¤¨ à¤à¤¬à¤°à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾,
à¤°à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤¥à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤à¤¿à¤² à¤à¥ à¤µà¥ à¤µà¥à¤° I
à¤²à¤¹à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¹à¥ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤°
à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¤à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤¸ à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ I
à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤à¤¿à¤² à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤ªà¤°
à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¯ à¤§à¥à¤µà¤ à¤«à¤¹à¤°à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ I
- à¤¤à¤®à¤¨à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¬à¥ à¤à¥à¤à¤°à¥à¤¤à¥#OperationVijayâ¦ pic.twitter.com/KY45LZ937q
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: History
The Kargil War, also known as Operation Vijay, was triggered by infiltration by Pakistani troops across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kargil district of Ladakh.
The Pakistani troops and terrorists captured key positions on the Indian side of the LoC. The intent was to cut off the link between Kashmir and Ladakh, and cause Indian forces to withdraw from the Siachen Glacier, thus forcing India to negotiate a settlement on the broader Kashmir dispute.
However, due to India's determined response, the Pakistani troops were forced to withdraw from the captured Indian territories. After intense fighting, often in extremely challenging conditions, the Indian forces successfully took command of the high outposts which had been lost to Pakistani intruders. The war concluded on 26 July 1999 when India announced the complete eviction of Pakistani intruders.
Kargil Vijay Diwas is a reminiscence of undaunted bravery & courage of the #Bravehearts who inscribed a golden chapter in history, with their blood & sacrifice.
They gave a befitting reply to enemy's misadventure and a resounding victory to #India.#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/HwVFrYHwt1
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Significance
Kargil Vijay Diwas is significant as it commemorates the determination, bravery, and sacrifice of the Indian soldiers and evokes a sense of patriotism among the citizens. It also serves as a reminder of the strategic and diplomatic victory India achieved during this conflict.
Kargil Vijay Diwas is important to remember the sacrifices that were made to secure our freedom. We should also be grateful for the courage and determination of the Indian Armed Forces, who continue to protect our country.
Capture of Tiger Hill - the turning point in #KargilWar
The gallant brave men of the #IndianArmy took the enemy by complete surprise, who not only suffered a huge physical blow but a psychological one as well.@SpokespersonMoD @adgpi pic.twitter.com/LZ4YN312ZU
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: How To Celebrate
Across the country, people pay homage to the soldiers who lost their lives in the Kargil War. The day is marked with wreath-laying ceremonies at war memorials, particularly at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, located in the foothills of the Tololing Hill. The memorial, built by the Indian Army, lists the soldiers who died during the War.
Here are some ideas for how to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas:
Attend a flag hoisting ceremony or parade.
Visit a memorial to the soldiers who died in the war.
Spend time with your family and friends and reflect on the importance of freedom and sovereignty.
Watch a documentary or movie about the Kargil War.
Read a book about the Kargil War.
Volunteer your time to support the Indian Armed Forces.
Captain Vikram Batra
During Operation Vijay, Captain Vikram Batra of 13 JAK RIF, was tasked to capture Point 5140. Leading from the front, in a daring assault, he killed four enemy troops in a close combat battle.
On 07 July 1999, his company was tasked to capture a feature on Point 4875. In a fierce hand-to-hand fight, he killed five enemy soldiers, according to the information on National War Memorial's website.
Despite sustaining grave injuries, he led his men from the front and pressed on the attack, achieving virtually impossible task in the face of heavy enemy fire, before attaining martyrdom.
Inspired by his courageous act, his troops killed the enemy and captured Point 4875. For exhibiting an act of conspicuous gallantry, inspiring leadership, indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice, he was awarded the Param Vir Chakra (Posthumous).
