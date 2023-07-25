Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know

The Kargil War, also known as Operation Vijay, was triggered by infiltration by Pakistani troops across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kargil district of Ladakh.

The Pakistani troops and terrorists captured key positions on the Indian side of the LoC. The intent was to cut off the link between Kashmir and Ladakh, and cause Indian forces to withdraw from the Siachen Glacier, thus forcing India to negotiate a settlement on the broader Kashmir dispute.

However, due to India's determined response, the Pakistani troops were forced to withdraw from the captured Indian territories. After intense fighting, often in extremely challenging conditions, the Indian forces successfully took command of the high outposts which had been lost to Pakistani intruders. The war concluded on 26 July 1999 when India announced the complete eviction of Pakistani intruders.