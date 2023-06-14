Kairan Quazi: Linkedin Restricts Account Of 14-Year-Old Software Engineer Hired By Elon Musk's SpaceX
LinkedIn has restricted Kairan Quazi's account because he does not meet the age eligibility criteria to join the platform.
Kairan Quazi, a 14-year-old student of Santa Clara University in California made headlines for setting the record for being the youngest ever to be hired by Elon Musk's SpaceX.
He made the announcement through LinkedIn and other social media platforms.
Now, the teenager has claimed that LinkedIn has deleted his account because it does not meet the age eligibility criteria to join the platform.
Kairan Quazi took to Instagram to share a notice sent by LinkedIn and termed the policies of the platform "regressive."
"This is the illogical, primitive nonsense that I face constantly. I can be qualified enough to land one of the most coveted engineering jobs in the world but not qualified enough to have access to a professional social media platform?" Quazi said.
"LinkedIn showing everyone how regressive some tech company policies are. Can people please share this screenshot on their LinkedIn for me and ask people to connect with me on Instagram?" he added.
Elon Musk's SpaceX Hires 14-Year-Old Software Engineer, All You Need To Know About Kairan Quazi
In the screenshot shared by Quazi, LinkedIn praised the 14-year-old for his enthusiasm, energy and focus and said, "We can't wait to see what you do in the world."
The notice stated that LinkedIn has a minimum age requirement of 16 years of age for all members, as outlined in their User Agreement.
LinkedIn also said that Qauzi can rejoin the platform once he turns 16 or older. The company canceled the young engineer's premium subscription and issued a refund for any charges incurred.
SpaceX Hires Kairan Quazi As Software Engineer
Kairan Quazi will work with the Starlink engineering team after he graduates from Santa Clara University in July.
"Next stop: SpaceX! I will be joining the coolest company on the planet as a Software Engineer on the Starlink engineering team. One of the rare companies that did not use my age as an arbitrary and outdated proxy for maturity and ability," Quazi said in a LinkedIn post.