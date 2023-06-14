Kairan Quazi: Linkedin Restricts Account Of 14-Year-Old Software Engineer Hired By Elon Musk's SpaceX

Kairan Quazi, a 14-year-old student of Santa Clara University in California made headlines for setting the record for being the youngest ever to be hired by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

He made the announcement through LinkedIn and other social media platforms.

Now, the teenager has claimed that LinkedIn has deleted his account because it does not meet the age eligibility criteria to join the platform.

Kairan Quazi took to Instagram to share a notice sent by LinkedIn and termed the policies of the platform "regressive."

"This is the illogical, primitive nonsense that I face constantly. I can be qualified enough to land one of the most coveted engineering jobs in the world but not qualified enough to have access to a professional social media platform?" Quazi said.