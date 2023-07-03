July Supermoon 2023: Time Today, What is Buckmoon And How To Watch It In India
The July Supermoon 2023 will be visible in India on Monday, July 3, 2023 at around 5:08 pm in Delhi.
Stargazers will be able to watch the first of four Supermoons in 2023 on Monday, July 3.
According Space.com, the moon will be just 361,934 kilometers from Earth in comparison to its average distance of around 382,900 km during July's Supermoon.
July's full moon is also known as the buck moon.
July Supermoon 2023: Date And Time
Julyâs full moon, also known as the buck moon, rises above the Ancient Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounio.#fullmoon #buckmoon #capesounio— lolos marios (@lolosmarios) July 2, 2023
2-7-23 pic.twitter.com/xXB9N3C6Og
How To Watch July Supermoon 2023?
To watch the supermoon, you can follow these steps:
Look for a location with an unobstructed view of the sky. Ensure that the location is safe and accessible during the viewing hours.
Check the weather forecast in your area to ensure that the sky will be clear during the time of the supermoon. Cloudy or rainy conditions can obscure visibility.
While not necessary, binoculars or a telescope can enhance your viewing experience by allowing you to see the details of the moon more clearly. You can also take a picture on your camera or smartphone.
Find a comfortable spot to sit or stand where you have a clear view. Observe the moon as it rises, and take in the beauty of the supermoon.
What Causes A Supermoon?
A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the moon's closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, known as perigee. The moon's orbit around the Earth is not a perfect circle but rather an ellipse, which means its distance from Earth varies throughout its orbit. When the full moon phase aligns with the point of the moon's closest approach to Earth, it appears larger and brighter in the sky, creating a supermoon.
The supermoon is actually a popularised term. The astronomical term for a supermoon is perigee-syzygy, where "syzygy" refers to the alignment of the Earth, the moon, and the Sun. During a supermoon, the moon can appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than a regular full moon. This phenomenon is more noticeable when the supermoon is closer to the horizon, creating an optical illusion that makes it appear even larger.
First supermoon of 2023 ascends above #UK. #supermoon pic.twitter.com/1Q3njbaRfW— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) July 3, 2023
What is a Buck Moon?
The Buck Moon is another name of the full moon in July. It is named after the new antlers that emerge on male deer (bucks) around this time of year. Buck moon is associated with renewal and rejuvenation and antlers are a symbol of strength and growth.
The Buck Moon is also known by other names, such as the Thunder Moon, Hay Moon, and Wyrt Moon. The Thunder Moon is named after the thunderstorms that are common in July. The Hay Moon is named after the haymaking that takes place in this month. The Wyrt Moon is a Celtic name that means "herb moon."
The Buck Moon is the second of four supermoons in 2023. A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit. This makes the moon appear slightly larger and brighter than usual.
The Full Buck Moon of tonight ð¦ð named after male dear antlers, that go fully grown around this time of the year. #FullMoon #BuckMoon pic.twitter.com/LmVEXhJShz— Rami Ammoun (@rami_astro) July 3, 2023