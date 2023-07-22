July 22: On This Day In 2019, Chandrayaan-2 Was Launched By ISRO; Here’s What It Found

On this day in 2019, ISRO launched India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII M1.

The launch took place from the Second Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota.

It comprised an Orbiter, Lander and Rover to explore the unexplored South Pole of the Moon.

The spacecraft was inserted into lunar orbit on August 20, 2019. The Chandrayaan-2 mission was India's first attempt to land on the lunar surface. However, the lander Vikram hard-landed in September 2019.

Then ISRO chief K Sivan had said that the Chandrayaan-2 mission has achieved 98% of its objectives.