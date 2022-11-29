JioDown: Reliance Jio Services Restored After Facing 3-Hour Long Network Disruption

Currently, Reliance Jio is one of the most preferred telecom brands in India. However, this telecom provider has been facing some issues in delivering their services to the customer lately.

On November 29, 2022, several customers reported that their Jio network wasn’t working as usual. Many of them went and reported their problems to the Jio page on DownDetector, a status-tracking platform. Meanwhile, several others resorted to social media to understand if everyone was facing a similar issue.

Customers from numerous cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata etc faced this outage. According to the data on DownDetector, the highest amount of complaints or service failure reports were registered around 8:00 am in the morning.