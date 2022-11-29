#JioDown: Reliance Jio Services Restored After Facing 3-Hour Long Network Disruption
Jio network services were down between 6:00 am to 9:00 am today.
Today morning, Jio users faced a sudden disruption in services starting at 6:00 am. Several of them were unable to make calls or send SMS. However, the services have now been restored after a 3-hour-long disruption in the network.
#JioDown On November 29
Currently, Reliance Jio is one of the most preferred telecom brands in India. However, this telecom provider has been facing some issues in delivering their services to the customer lately.
On November 29, 2022, several customers reported that their Jio network wasn’t working as usual. Many of them went and reported their problems to the Jio page on DownDetector, a status-tracking platform. Meanwhile, several others resorted to social media to understand if everyone was facing a similar issue.
Customers from numerous cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata etc faced this outage. According to the data on DownDetector, the highest amount of complaints or service failure reports were registered around 8:00 am in the morning.
As you can see in the above graph, reports of service failure gradually increased from 6:00 am, peaked between 7:00 am to 8:00 am and then gradually reduced after that.
#JioDown On Twitter
Several users took to Twitter, to report the outage and share their condition in this predicament.
Meanwhile, many people were seen coming on Twitter just to confirm whether there’s an all-around outage or if are they the only ones facing difficulties.
According to several customers, only calling and SMS services were disrupted. Meanwhile, data was working as usual.
Jio Network Services Restored
Although Reliance Jio hasn’t given any official statement on the outage, it looks like the services have been restored starting at 9:00 am today. Since then, there have been very few reports on DownDetetctor.
Meanwhile, numerous customers have confirmed on their social media about the restoration as well. Despite the services being back, the cause for this disruption is still unknown.
Jio Outages In 2022
This is not the first time Jio users faced an outage in India. In fact, it’s not even the first this year. In 2022 alone, there have been 3 reports of service disruptions before this one. The first one, which was also a major one was reported in February 2022. The other two came in the months of June and October.
One thing was common in all outages, only calling and SMS services were disrupted. Meanwhile, data worked as usual.