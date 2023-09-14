'Jawan' Box Office Collection Update, Week 1: SRK Starrer Earns Rs 154.51 Crore From National Chains

Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller 'Jawan' has gone past the Rs 600 crore mark at the worldwide box office, the makers said on Wednesday.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the pan-India film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. It hit the screens worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Thursday shared day-wise collection of 'Jawan' at national chains (PVR, INOX and Cinepolis). The movie has collected Rs 154.51 crore in six days from the national theatre chains.

Here's the data: