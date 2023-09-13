'Jawan' Box Office Collection Update: SRK's Movie Sets 'New Benchmark' For Hindi Films

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' is all set to post a "sentational total" in its extended week one, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said on Wednesday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Adarsh said that the SRK starrer is going to set a "new benchmark for Hindi films".

The Hindi version of 'Jawan' collected Rs 24 crore on Tuesday taking its overall collection to Rs 306.58 crore in just 6 days.

The Tamil and Telugu version of the movie has collected Rs 39.02 crore so far.