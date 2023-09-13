'Jawan' Box Office Collection Update: SRK's Movie Sets 'New Benchmark' For Hindi Films
The Hindi version of 'Jawan' collected Rs 24 crore on Tuesday taking its overall collection to Rs 306.58 crore in just 6 days.
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' is all set to post a "sentational total" in its extended week one, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said on Wednesday.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Adarsh said that the SRK starrer is going to set a "new benchmark for Hindi films".
The Tamil and Telugu version of the movie has collected Rs 39.02 crore so far.
'Jawan' Box Office Collection Update: Day 6
Here's the day-wise collection of 'Jawan' in India so far (Hindi):
Thursday: Rs 65.50 crore
Friday: Rs 46.23 crore
Saturday: Rs 68.72 crore
Sunday: Rs 71.63 crore
Monday: Rs 30.50 crore
Tuesday: Rs 24 crore
Total: Rs 306.58 crore
'Jawan' also entered the Rs 300 crore club on Tuesday, becoming the fastest Hindi movie to do so.
'Jawan' broke the record of 'Pathaan' which had collected Rs 300 crore in 7 days. Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' is third on the list as it entered the club in 8 days.
List Of The 300 Crore Club Bollwood Movies
'Jawan' - Day 6
'Pathaan' - Day 7
'Gadar 2' - Day 8
'Bahubali 2' (Hindi)- Day 10
'KGF 2' (Hindi)- Day 11
'Dangal' - Day 13
'Sanju' - Day 16
'Tiger Zinda Hai' - Day 16
'PK' - Day 17
'War' - Day 19
'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' - Day 20
'Sultan' - Day 35
Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the pan-India film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. It hit the screens worldwide on Sept. 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
'Jawan', a father-son story at its core, highlights various social and political issues through its hero, essayed by Shah Rukh.
The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.
A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, 'Jawan' is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film has raised Rs 574.89 crore gross in five days (till Monday) at the worldwide box office.