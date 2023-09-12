'Jawan' Box Office Collection: SRK Starrer To Become Fastest Hindi Movie To Earn Rs 300 Crore In India
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' is set to become the fastest Hindi movie to earn Rs 300 crore in India.
According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Jawan' will enter the Rs 300 crore club on Tuesday. The movie collected Rs 30.50 crore on Monday and had a "superb hold" on a working day.
The SRK starrer has so far earned Rs 282.58 crore at the domestic box office (Hindi version), Adarsh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
'Jawan' Box Office Collection Update: Day 5
Here's how much the Hindi version of the Atlee-directed film has earned in 5 days:
Thursday, Day 1: Rs 65.50 crore
Friday, Day 2: Rs 46.23 crore
Saturday, Day 3: 68.72 crore
Sunday, Day 4: 71.63 crore
Monday, Day 5: 30.50 crore
300 CR NOT OUT *TODAY*… UNSTOPPABLE - UNSHAKABLE… #Jawan SUPERB HOLD on a working day [Day 5], after a 4-day *extended* weekend…
The Tamil and Telugu versions of 'Jawan' have earned Rs 36.50 crore in 5 days.

'Jawan' will enter the Rs 300 crore club in just 6 days overtaking SRK's own 'Pathaan' which earned the same amount in 7 days. Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' is third on the list as it entered the club in 8 days.
Here's the list of the 300 crore club Bollwood movies:
'Jawan' - Day 6
'Pathaan' - Day 7
'Gadar 2' - Day 8
'Bahubali 2' (Hindi)- Day 10
'KGF 2' (Hindi)- Day 11
'Dangal' - Day 13
'Sanju' - Day 16
'Tiger Zinda Hai' - Day 16
'PK' - Day 17
'War' - Day 19
'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' - Day 20
'Sultan' - Day 35
'Jawan' earned Rs 520.79 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its first weekend, the makers said Monday.
Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the pan-India film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. It hit the screens worldwide on Sept. 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt., the production house behind 'Jawan', shared the worldwide gross box office figures on X.
"Rewriting history at the box office Rs 520.79 crore as gross worldwide box office collection. Highest weekend collection ever," the post read.
'Jawan', a father-son story at its core, highlights various social and political issues through its hero, essayed by Shah Rukh.
The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.
(With PTI inputs)