'Jawan' Box Office Collection: SRK Starrer To Become Fastest Hindi Movie To Earn Rs 300 Crore In India

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' is set to become the fastest Hindi movie to earn Rs 300 crore in India.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Jawan' will enter the Rs 300 crore club on Tuesday. The movie collected Rs 30.50 crore on Monday and had a "superb hold" on a working day.

The SRK starrer has so far earned Rs 282.58 crore at the domestic box office (Hindi version), Adarsh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).