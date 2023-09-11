'Jawan' Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan's Movie Breaks Multiple Records; Details Here
According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi language version of the SRK starrer has collected Rs 252 crore in four days.
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' has broken multiple box office records since its release on September 7.
The action thriller earned Rs 71.63 crore on Sunday which is the highest ever single-day collection for a Hindi movie. 'Jawan' also recorded highest extended opening weekend (4 Days) ever collecting over Rs 250 crore.
The Tamil and Telugu versions of the movie have collected Rs 34.08 crore in four days.
'Jawan' Box Office Collection Update
Here's the day-wise collection of 'Jawan' (Hindi language):
Thursday: Rs 65.50 crore
Friday: Rs 46.23 crore
Saturday: Rs 68.72 crore
Sunday: Rs 71.63 crore
#Jawan is BEYOND HISTORICâ¦ Rewrites RECORD BOOKSâ¦ HIGHEST *single day* AND *extended opening weekend* [4 days] EVER [#Hindi films]â¦ Smashes *ALL* recordsâ¦ Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr, Sun 71.63 cr. Total: â¹ 252.08 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxofficeâ¦ pic.twitter.com/UCrwmqggmZ— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2023
Records Broken By 'Jawan'
The movie also become the fastest to collect Rs 250 crore at the domestic box office overtaking SRK's own film 'Pathaan', 'Gadar 2', 'KGF2' and 'Baahubali 2'
#Xclusivâ¦ âJAWANâ FASTEST TO HIT â¹ 250 CRâ¦ OVERTAKES âPATHAANâ, âGADAR 2â, âKGF2â, âBAAHUBALI 2ââ¦— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2023
âï¸ #Jawan: Day 4
âï¸ #Pathaan: Day 5
âï¸ #Gadar2: Day 6
âï¸ #KGF2 #Hindi: Day 7
âï¸ #Baahubali2 #Hindi: Day 8
âï¸ #Dangal: Day 10
âï¸ #Sanju: Day 10
âï¸ #TigerZindaHai: Day 10#Indiaâ¦ pic.twitter.com/HysUPHUbqL
Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind 'Jawan' on Monday said that the movie has collected Rs 520.79 crore so far (worldwide gross box office collection).
Your love for Jawan has clearly made history in Indian Cinema! ð¥— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) September 11, 2023
Have you watched it yet? Go book your tickets now!https://t.co/B5xelUahHO
Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/bhPcRF3AxF
Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the pan-India film was released last Thursday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.
'Jawan' is a father-son story that addresses social and political issues through its hero, essayed by Shah Rukh.
The film also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.
At the worldwide box office, the high-octane action thriller collected Rs 129.6 crore on day one, making it the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema globally, according to the makers.
The film raised Rs 110.87 crore on day two, Rs 144.22 crore on day three and made Rs 136.1 crore on the fourth day.
A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, 'Jawan' is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.
(With PTI inputs)