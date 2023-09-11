'Jawan' Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan's Movie Breaks Multiple Records; Details Here

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' has broken multiple box office records since its release on September 7.

The action thriller earned Rs 71.63 crore on Sunday which is the highest ever single-day collection for a Hindi movie. 'Jawan' also recorded highest extended opening weekend (4 Days) ever collecting over Rs 250 crore.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi language version of the SRK starrer has collected Rs 252 crore in four days.

The Tamil and Telugu versions of the movie have collected Rs 34.08 crore in four days.