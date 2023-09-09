'Jawan' Box Office Collection, Day 2: SRK Starrer Earns Rs 46.23 Crore On Sept. 8

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' earned Rs 129.6 crore worldwide and Rs 75 crore in India on day one, making it the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema both globally and in the country, the makers said on Friday.

The pan-India film, directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee and also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance was released worldwide on Thursday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

On Day 2 of its release, that is September 8, the Hindi version of the movie earned Rs 46.23 crore at the domestic box office.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has received "exceptional response" and it will witness big gains on Saturday and Sunday.

He predicted that the movie's collection will be close to Rs 250 crore till Sunday.