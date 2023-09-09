'Jawan' Box Office Collection, Day 2: SRK Starrer Earns Rs 46.23 Crore On Sept. 8
According to Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of 'Jawan' has collected Rs 111.73 crore in two days.
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' earned Rs 129.6 crore worldwide and Rs 75 crore in India on day one, making it the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema both globally and in the country, the makers said on Friday.
The pan-India film, directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee and also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance was released worldwide on Thursday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
On Day 2 of its release, that is September 8, the Hindi version of the movie earned Rs 46.23 crore at the domestic box office.
According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has received "exceptional response" and it will witness big gains on Saturday and Sunday.
He predicted that the movie's collection will be close to Rs 250 crore till Sunday.
'Jawan' Box Office Collection Update
According to Adarsh, the Hindi version of 'Jawan' has collected Rs 111.73 crore in two days. The Tamil and Telugu versions have collectively earned Rs 16.50 crore in two days.
#Jawan is PHENOMENAL on Day 2 [working day, after *partial holiday* on Thu]â¦ Biz jumped post 4.30 pmâ¦ Evening / night shows on ð¥ð¥ð¥â¦ Metros, non-metros, mass pockets - the response is EXCEPTIONALâ¦ Sat - Sun will witness BIGGG GAINSâ¦ â¹ 235 cr - â¹ 250 cr [*extended*â¦ pic.twitter.com/xRjbsTG1Nt— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2023
#Jawan [#Tamil + #Telugu] Thu 9.50 cr, Fri 7 cr. Total: â¹ 16.50 cr.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2023
'Jawan' is a father-son story that addresses social and political issues through its hero, essayed by the Bollywood star.
'As Jawan says, 'Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai'. Thank you for the Massy-ive love,' the production house Red Chillies Entertainment captioned the worldwide gross figures on X, formerly known as Twitter.
As Jawan says, "Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai" ð¥— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) September 8, 2023
Thank you for the Massy-ive love â¤
Book your tickets now!https://t.co/B5xelUahHO
Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi,Â TamilÂ &Â Telugu. pic.twitter.com/M1CCHuCqIF
Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO, PVR INOX Limited, said the response to 'Jawan' on day one was sensational and proved the might of 'mass entertainers'.
"The film has released at a time when the industry is seeing its glorious days with consumers going out to cinemas in huge numbers. If the unprecedented audience response is anything to go by, we are confident that 'Jawan' would not only be the biggest film of this year but would end up adding immense strength to the cinema ecosystem,” he said in a statement.
Bhuvnesh Mendiratta, COO of Miraj Entertainment Limited cinema chains said they had a footfall of around 1.25 lakh people on day one.
SRK's Tweet After Release Of 'Jawan'
Shah Rukh Khan on Friday thanked people for all the love and appreciation for his film 'Jawan'.
"Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!" the superstar said in a post on X.
Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happyâ¦ Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the moviesâ¦. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until thenâ¦ Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love andâ¦— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023
(With PTI inputs)