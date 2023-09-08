'Jawan' Box Office Collection, Day 1: SRK's Movie Creates History; Here's How Much It Earned

"It is Shah Rukh Khan vs Shah Rukh Khan, this is actually a return... We expect the Hindi version of 'Jawan' to earn anywhere between Rs 65 to Rs 70 crore. It is the highest for a Hindi film. Earlier, 'Pathaan' was the highest with Rs 55 crore, and now 'Jawan'. After 'Pathaan', the expectations were multifold and 'Jawan' fulfilled them," Adarsh told news agency PTI.

Chennai-based trade analyst Ramesh Bala said the box office collection of 'Jawan' is expected to be 'outstanding' and it may emerge as one of the highest grossing Hindi films in the South market.

Komal Nahta also predicted the opening day numbers to be around Rs 65 crore in India though he said he will wait for the official figures.

The pan-India thriller in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu is directed by South filmmaker Atlee and the first day saw audiences enthusiastically pouring in across places such as Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Jammu, Mumbai and Kolkata, reminiscent of the jubilation that greeted the release of 'Pathaan' in January.

According to PTI, the film is a unique marriage of south 'mass' cinema sensibilities that blends in with the charisma of one of Bollywood's biggest superstars, who completes his transition from the romantic hero of the yore to the action hero of today.

Described by the makers as a high-octane thriller, 'Jawan' outlines the story of a man set out to correct the wrongs of the society and true to the brief, Shah Rukh Khan is many things in the film that sometimes blurs the line between reel and real with its meta commentary.

The film features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

'Jawan' also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureshi, who are part of the group of women supporting SRK's hero.

(With PTI inputs)