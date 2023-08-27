Japan Moon Mission: Launch Date, Time, Live Streaming And Other Details About JAXA's SLIM Mission
The launch originally scheduled for Sunday was postponed to Monday due to bad weather.
Days after India's Chandrayaan-3 landed on the south pole of the moon, it is now Japan's turn to aim for the Earth's only natural satellite.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s (JAXA) H2-A rocket is scheduled to take off on Monday morning from Yoshinobu Launch Complex at the JAXA Tanegashima Space Center.
The rocket will carry an advanced imaging satellite and a lightweight lander expected to touch down on the moon in January or February, a Bloomberg report said.
The launch originally scheduled for Sunday was postponed to Monday due to bad weather.
"The launch of the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) and the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) onboard the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 47 (H-IIA F47) has been changed due to a bad weather forecast," JAXA said on Friday.
Here is all you need to know about the updated launch schedule and the mission:
Japan Moon Mission: Launch Date And Time
The launch is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 28 at 9:26:22 AM JST (5:56 AM IST).
"We will reassess whether the launch on August 28 will be possible or not, based on the weather conditions from tomorrow onwards," Japanese space agency has said.
ð°ï¸ Rescheduled Launch:— XRISM (@XRISM_jp) August 25, 2023
We've adjusted the launch schedule to
August 28th, 09:26:22 (JST).
Join us for the live program kicking off at 08:55:00 (JST) on the very same day.https://t.co/prme56wVOa@JAXA_en pic.twitter.com/9EfUGZHmnA
Japan Moon Mission Launch Live Streaming
The launch of the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) and the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) onboard the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 47 will be live streamed on JAXA's YouTube channel.
Interested viewers can watch it live in the embedded link below:
Japan Moon Mission 2023: All You Need To Know
According to Bloomberg, success could provide the thrust JAXA badly needs to begin rebuilding its battered reputation after a series of costly setbacks over the past year.
JAXA’s H2-A, the agency’s most reliable rocket with just one failure out of 42 launches since 2001, will be carrying the Small Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM.
Standing less than 3 meters (9.8 feet) tall, the lander could pave the way for other probes with high navigational accuracy.
What Is The SLIM Project?
According to the information on JAXA's website, the SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating the Moon) project is a mission for researching the pinpoint landing technology necessary for future lunar probes and verifying this on the surface of the moon with a small-scale probe.
SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon) aims to demonstrate “landing where it is desire to land”, pin-point landing technique and obstacle detection technique.
"By creating the SLIM lander humans will make a qualitative shift towards being able to land where we want and not just where it is easy to land, as had been the case before. By achieving this, it will become possible to land on planets even more resource-scarce than the moon," JAXA said.
What Is XRISM?
The X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission, or XRISM is a satellite that will help scientists observe plasma in stars and galaxies.
The mission is led by JAXA in collaboration with NASA and with contributions from ESA (European Space Agency.
According to NASA, XRISM detects X-rays with energies ranging from 400 to 12,000 electron volts. (For comparison, the energy of visible light is 2 to 3 electron volts.)
This range will provide astrophysicists with new information about some of the universe’s hottest regions, largest structures, and objects with the strongest gravity.