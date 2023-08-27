Japan Moon Mission: Launch Date, Time, Live Streaming And Other Details About JAXA's SLIM Mission

Days after India's Chandrayaan-3 landed on the south pole of the moon, it is now Japan's turn to aim for the Earth's only natural satellite.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s (JAXA) H2-A rocket is scheduled to take off on Monday morning from Yoshinobu Launch Complex at the JAXA Tanegashima Space Center.

The rocket will carry an advanced imaging satellite and a lightweight lander expected to touch down on the moon in January or February, a Bloomberg report said.

The launch originally scheduled for Sunday was postponed to Monday due to bad weather.

"The launch of the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) and the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) onboard the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 47 (H-IIA F47) has been changed due to a bad weather forecast," JAXA said on Friday.

Here is all you need to know about the updated launch schedule and the mission: