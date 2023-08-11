ISRO Tweets As Russia's Roscosmos Successfully Launches Luna-25 Lunar Mission; Read Here
The Russian mission coincides with India's Chandrayaan-3 as both landers target to land on Moon's surface on August 23.
The Indian Space Research Organisation on Friday congratulated Russian space agency Roscosmos for the successful launch of its Moon mission Luna-25.
Russia's first lunar lander in 47 years was launched early on Friday morning (IST) from the Vostochny cosmodrome, 3,450 miles (5,550 kilometres) east of Moscow.
The Russian mission coincides with India's third lunar spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 as both landers target to land on Moon's surface on August 23.
"Congratulations, Roscosmos on the successful launch of Luna-25. Wonderful to have another meeting point in our space journeys. Wishes for Chandrayaan-3 & Luna-25 missions to achieve their goals," ISRO tweeted.
Congratulations, Roscosmos on the successful launch of Luna-25 ð— ISRO (@isro) August 11, 2023
Wonderful to have another meeting point in our space journeys
Wishes for
ð®ð³Chandrayaan-3 &
ð·ðºLuna-25
missions to achieve their goals.
Both the countries are aiming to be the first ever country to land on the Moon's south pole.
Luna-25 will reportedly take about 5.5 days to travel to the Moon's vicinity. Luna-25 is reportedly expected to first enter an orbit around the Earth before transferring to a lunar orbit and finally descending on the surface of the Moon.
According to a report in The Associated Press, Rosmoscos said it wants to show Russia “is a state capable of delivering a payload to the moon,” and “ensure Russia’s guaranteed access to the moon’s surface.”
Only three countries have managed successful landings on the Moon: the former Soviet Union, the United States and China.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission Update
'Chandrayaan-3' spacecraft successfully underwent another orbit reduction maneuver on Wednesday, bringing it even closer to the Moon's surface, ISRO said.
Post its launch on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 had entered into lunar orbit on August 5.
"Even closer to the moon’s surface. Chandrayaan-3's orbit is reduced to 174 km x 1437 km following a manoeuvre performed today," ISRO said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The next operation is scheduled for August 14, 2023, between 11:30 and 12:30 hrs.
(With PTI inputs)