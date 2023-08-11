ISRO Tweets As Russia's Roscosmos Successfully Launches Luna-25 Lunar Mission; Read Here

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Friday congratulated Russian space agency Roscosmos for the successful launch of its Moon mission Luna-25.

Russia's first lunar lander in 47 years was launched early on Friday morning (IST) from the Vostochny cosmodrome, 3,450 miles (5,550 kilometres) east of Moscow.

The Russian mission coincides with India's third lunar spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 as both landers target to land on Moon's surface on August 23.

"Congratulations, Roscosmos on the successful launch of Luna-25. Wonderful to have another meeting point in our space journeys. Wishes for Chandrayaan-3 & Luna-25 missions to achieve their goals," ISRO tweeted.