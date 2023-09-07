ISRO Congratulates Japan's Space Agency For Successfully Launching SLIM Lander To Moon

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Thursday congratulated Japan's space agency JAXA on the successful launch of the SLIM lander to the moon.

"Best wishes for another successful lunar endeavour by the global space community," ISRO said in a post on X.

If everything goes well, Japan will become the world's fifth country to land on the moon early next year.

The launch of Japan’s “Moon Sniper” mission comes days after India scripted history by soft-landing the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface.

India became the fourth country to touch the lunar surface and the first to ever reach the south pole of the moon.