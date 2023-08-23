Is Raksha Bandhan On August 30 Or 31? Here's The Answer To Your Confusion

The day of Raksha Bandhan is decided based on the Moon's placement. This year, the Full Moon will begin on Wednesday, August 30 from 10:58 AM and will continue till Thursday, August 31 till 7:05 AM.

As per Drik Panchang, Raksha Bandhan is to be celebrated on Wednesday, August 30. However, there is confusion due to regional influences, lunar calendars, and Bhadra Kaal timings on that day.

Bhadra Kaal is the duration when a few people avoid celebrating any auspicious occasion.

As per some Hindu scriptures , the Bhadra Mukha begins at 6:30 PM and will end at 8:11 PM while the Bhadra Punchha will be from 5:30 PM to 6:31 PM on August 30.

The auspicious time for Raksha Bandhan resumes at 9:01 PM on August 30.

People who prefer to tie Rakhis after Bhadra Kaal can consider timings after 9:01 PM.

However, people who simply follow the Full Moon position can simply celebrate it on either of these days.

Indians who are not too stringent with timings can celebrate on either days while those who are particular about auspicious timings can skip Bhadra Kaal duration and tie rakhi after the end of Bhadra Kaal.