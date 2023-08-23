Is Raksha Bandhan On August 30 Or 31? Here's The Answer To Your Confusion
Is Rakhi on 30 or 31 in 2023? Read along to know the auspicious date and time to celebrate.
Raksha Bandhan 2023: India celebrates the beautiful sibling bond between brother and sister on Raksha Bandhan every year. On this day, sisters put tilak on their brother's forehand and tie Rakhi on the wrist of their brothers. They also eat sweets and share gifts with each other.
This auspicious day is celebrated on the Full Moon day in the Sawan month falling on the last day as per the Hindu calendar.
According to Hindu Mythology, Mahabharat, Lord Krishna accidentally cut his finger on the Sudarshan Chakra and Princess Draupadi tied a piece of cloth to heal the wound.
Lord Krishna appreciated this kind gesture and promised to protect her from all demons around the world. He kept his promise during Draupadi's chirharan and saved her from Kavravas.
Raksha Bandhan signifies this special bond between a brother and a sister. But this year, there is a lot of confusion regarding the date and timings for the celebration.
Some believe that it is to be celebrated on August 30 while others suggest it is on August 31. This confusion has resulted in many people wondering when to celebrate the festival.
Raksha Bandhan 2023: August 30 Or 31?
The day of Raksha Bandhan is decided based on the Moon's placement. This year, the Full Moon will begin on Wednesday, August 30 from 10:58 AM and will continue till Thursday, August 31 till 7:05 AM.
As per Drik Panchang, Raksha Bandhan is to be celebrated on Wednesday, August 30. However, there is confusion due to regional influences, lunar calendars, and Bhadra Kaal timings on that day.
Bhadra Kaal is the duration when a few people avoid celebrating any auspicious occasion.
As per some Hindu scriptures , the Bhadra Mukha begins at 6:30 PM and will end at 8:11 PM while the Bhadra Punchha will be from 5:30 PM to 6:31 PM on August 30.
The auspicious time for Raksha Bandhan resumes at 9:01 PM on August 30.
People who prefer to tie Rakhis after Bhadra Kaal can consider timings after 9:01 PM.
However, people who simply follow the Full Moon position can simply celebrate it on either of these days.
Indians who are not too stringent with timings can celebrate on either days while those who are particular about auspicious timings can skip Bhadra Kaal duration and tie rakhi after the end of Bhadra Kaal.
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Is Rakhi on August 11 or 12
A similar situation occurred last year when people were confused about on which date should they celebrate Rakhi. The confusion was whether one should celebrate Rakhi on August 11 or August 12.
Raksha Bandhan was traditionally observed on August 11 according to the Hindu calendar, however, some people tied Rakhi on August 12 because of the Bhadra period that was falling on the previous day.
Today, in modern India, it is not only blood-related brother-sister that celebrate this festival. Instead, if a friend or a distant relative has brotherly affection even they tie Rakhis and celebrate this auspicious festival.
A genuine brother-sister bond is all you need to celebrate the Rakhi festival. Siblings share greetings, images, quotes, wishes, and messages with brothers and sisters on this day.