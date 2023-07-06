Is It Beneficial To Have A Celebrity For Brand Endorsements? Suniel Shetty Answers
Do celebrities always help brands? Bollywood actor & entrepreneur Suniel Shetty shares his insights on the good and the bad of it.
It is quite common for celebrities to endorse businesses and services. Celebrity endorsements are a popular marketing strategy used by companies to promote their products or services. But is it always beneficial to have a celebrity endorse your products or services? Bollywood actor, entrepreneur, investor and mentor Suniel Shetty shares his first hand account of the ups and downs of this approach.
Suniel Shetty's post on LinkedIn
In a post on LinkedIn, Suniel Shetty said that in today's digital age, leveraging celebrity brand ambassadors has become a popular strategy for businesses that includes startups. He broke it down to the most important things for brans to consider to consider:
Visibility: Celebrities bring a massive following, offering increased visibility and reach to a wider audience that may have been difficult to engage otherwise. This exposure could enhance brand recognition and create positive associations in consumers' minds.
Credibility: The right kind of celebrity could inject a dose of credibility into your brand. Consumers may in turn perceive your product as reliable, particularly important for startups aiming to build a solid reputation and carve out a slice of the market.
Engagement: Some celebrities are able to forge personal connections with their community. By aligning your startup with a celebrity, you may be tapping into that emotional connection and that community may be more likely to show interest in your brand.
Costs: Engaging a celebrity ambassador comes at a price. Even if you opt for an equity-based deal, you still need to allocate valuable resources to amplify the association, potentially diverting funds from other key areas of requirement.
Authenticity: The alignment between the celebrity and your product must seem genuine. If the partnership feels like a misfit or forced, the results can be counterproductive. Today's consumers are evolved and can sense inauthenticity from a distance.
Sustenance: While celebrities can generate a buzz in the short term, building interest and loyalty requires consistent effort & a solid value offering that goes beyond the celebrity association. Your product still needs to deliver exceptional value beyond the initial buzz..
Relevance: Ensure the celebrity aligns with the startup's target audience, values and offerings. The endorsement should make sense within the startup's brand identity and goals.
Budget: Assess whether the startup can afford the associated costs, especially including the ongoing marketing efforts. Do not assume that bringing a celebrity on board itself is going to win you the war. It’s just a head start.
Long-Term Strategy: A well-crafted partnership should naturally integrate into your overall marketing & branding strategy and solidify your position and bring sustained growth.
Timing: Most importantly, remember, spending so much in early stages, or early dilution in equity can have long-term consequences, so ask yourself if you’re really ready at this stage.
Ultimately, the decision to engage a celebrity brand ambassador should be based on the brand's unique circumstances and goals. He hopes that this will help some make an informed decision.
Suniel Shetty's brand endorsements
Suniel Shetty has been a brand ambassador for a number of products and services over the years, including Aquatein Protein Water, King Pipes, Toyam Sports and others. The actor owns a production house called Popcorn Entertainment and also a chain of hotels and Udipi cafes.