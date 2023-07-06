Is It Beneficial To Have A Celebrity For Brand Endorsements? Suniel Shetty Answers

In a post on LinkedIn, Suniel Shetty said that in today's digital age, leveraging celebrity brand ambassadors has become a popular strategy for businesses that includes startups. He broke it down to the most important things for brans to consider to consider:

Visibility: Celebrities bring a massive following, offering increased visibility and reach to a wider audience that may have been difficult to engage otherwise. This exposure could enhance brand recognition and create positive associations in consumers' minds.

Credibility: The right kind of celebrity could inject a dose of credibility into your brand. Consumers may in turn perceive your product as reliable, particularly important for startups aiming to build a solid reputation and carve out a slice of the market.

Engagement: Some celebrities are able to forge personal connections with their community. By aligning your startup with a celebrity, you may be tapping into that emotional connection and that community may be more likely to show interest in your brand.

Costs: Engaging a celebrity ambassador comes at a price. Even if you opt for an equity-based deal, you still need to allocate valuable resources to amplify the association, potentially diverting funds from other key areas of requirement.

Authenticity: The alignment between the celebrity and your product must seem genuine. If the partnership feels like a misfit or forced, the results can be counterproductive. Today's consumers are evolved and can sense inauthenticity from a distance.

Sustenance: While celebrities can generate a buzz in the short term, building interest and loyalty requires consistent effort & a solid value offering that goes beyond the celebrity association. Your product still needs to deliver exceptional value beyond the initial buzz..

Relevance: Ensure the celebrity aligns with the startup's target audience, values and offerings. The endorsement should make sense within the startup's brand identity and goals.

Budget: Assess whether the startup can afford the associated costs, especially including the ongoing marketing efforts. Do not assume that bringing a celebrity on board itself is going to win you the war. It’s just a head start.

Long-Term Strategy: A well-crafted partnership should naturally integrate into your overall marketing & branding strategy and solidify your position and bring sustained growth.

Timing: Most importantly, remember, spending so much in early stages, or early dilution in equity can have long-term consequences, so ask yourself if you’re really ready at this stage.

Ultimately, the decision to engage a celebrity brand ambassador should be based on the brand's unique circumstances and goals. He hopes that this will help some make an informed decision.