IRCTC's Bali Tour Package: Date, Time, Itinerary, Price And Other Key Details
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd's (IRCTC) Bali tour has created a lot of hype among travellers who are planning to visit the beautiful place.
The eagerly awaited 'Awesome Bali' package offers a delightful 5-night, 6-days tour filled with breathtaking sights and unforgettable experiences.
From the dates of the tour to the package cost, here is everything you need to know:
IRCTC Bali Package: Dates
Commencing from Lucknow on August 11, this remarkable package invites tourists to immerse themselves in the beauty and culture of Bali, known for its stunning landscapes, rich heritage, and warm hospitality.
The journey will end on August 16.
IRCTC Bali Tour Package: Itinerary
The meticulously planned itinerary includes visits to several prominent tourist attractions, allowing participants to witness the captivating allure of Bali.
Travellers will have the opportunity to explore Kintamani Tour, Ubud Village Tanah Lot Temple Tour, Cruise,etc.
Here is the full Itinerary:
Day 1: Departure from Lucknow Airport
Day 2: After arriving in Bali, tourists will proceed to their hotel. After Lunch and rest at hotel, evening sunset at Ulwata Temple with Kecak Dance performance. Dinner and overnight stay at Hotel.
Day 3: After Breakfast, tourists will proceed to visit Kintamani Village & continue to visit Ubud Coffee Plantation. After Lunch, they will visit Ubud Royal Palace and Ubud Traditional Art Market. Evening time will be free for marketing. Dinner and overnight stay at Hotel.
Day 4: After breakfast at the hotel, tourists will proceed for an exciting day ahead by visiting-
Bali Safari & Marine park with Jungle Hopper Pass followed with Lunch and in the evening, they can enjoy dinner with beautiful sunset views on the sea.
IRCTC says, "It will be a wonderful atmosphere for you, spend your nights on the sea having wonderful dinner and enjoy the sunset. With all the excitement involved, you will also enjoy a delicious dinner under the bright moonlight."
Return to hotel for a comfortable overnight stay. Overnight: Hotel in Bali.
Day 5: After breakfast, tourists will visit Tanjung Benoa Beach to explore Turtle Conservation Island by glass bottom boat in Tanjung Benoa. In the second half of the day, tourists wll visit Tanah Lot for Sunset Tour. Evening enjoy the Bali , dinner and overnight stay at Hotel.
Day 6: After breakfast, they will check out from hotel and board the flight for Bali at 12:00 hrs along with packed Lunch. The boarding flight for Lucknow will be via DMK.
IRCTC Bali Tour: Flight And Other Details
Origin Airport: Lucknow
Airline: Air Asia Airlines
Class: Comfort
Date of Departure: 11.08.2023
Meal Plan: Breakfast , Lunch & Dinner
Total Seats: 35
IRCTC Tour Manager: 1
IRCTC Bali Tour: Flight Details. Source: IRCTC Website
IRCTC Bali Package Cost
The price for the 5-night and 6-days tour package starts at Rs 92,700.
The cost for double and triple occupancy is set at Rs 92,700 per person, while the price for single occupancy is Rs 101,400 per person.
Additionally, children aged 5-11 years can join with an extra bed at Rs 88,000, and children without an extra bed (2-11 years) can avail the package at Rs 82,550.
Please note that infant charges for air tickets will be applicable for children below 2 years and must be paid directly at the airline counter during check-in.
To book IRCTC's 'Awesome Bali' Tour, click here
IRCTC Bali Tour Package Inclusions
Accommodation: Four Nights’ accommodation in 04 Star Hotel at Bali
Meal Plan: 05 Breakfasts , 05 Lunch & 03 Dinners (Buffet on fixed menu) & 01 Dinner on Cruise
Transport ( Transfers & Sightseeing): AC 2x2 deluxe buses with push back comfortable seats.
Entry Charges / Sightseeing Places: One time entrance fee at the places of visit (Wherever applicable) as per the itinerary.
Travel Insurance: Included in the package for the passengers up to the age of 80 years. For the Tourists above the age of 80 Years additional Insurance Charges is to be paid. For the same a separate Money receipt will be issued.
Airfare: Return Airfare in Air Asia Airlines (Economy Class).
Taxes: All Govt. applicable Taxes (GST) & 20% TCS
For package exclusions, cancellation policy details and other terms & conditions, click here
Wider Availability
In addition to the Lucknow departure, IRCTC Tourism has extended the Bali tour package to cater to travelers from other major cities as well.
The package will be available from Delhi on September 10 and from Kolkata on October 31.
The Delhi package costs ₹92,500 for double and triple occupancy, while the single occupancy package is priced at ₹99,005. The Kolkata package offers the double and triple sharing option at ₹82,000, while the single sharing option is priced at ₹93,000.