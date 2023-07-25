IRCTC Ticket Booking Issue: Passengers Unable To Book Tickets Online; Here's What Railways Said
IRCTC has confirmed a technical issue and is working on resolving it.
IRCTC Ticket Booking: Many users while booking their railway tickets on the IRCTC website and the IRCTC Rail Connect app started reporting an issue wherein the ticket booking amount was getting deducted but tickets were not getting booked.
The issue seemed to have started in the early morning hours of July 25 when a few users reported the IRCTC payment gateway being either down or not working.
After 8 AM, scores of users started reporting the issue where the money was getting deducted but tickets were not getting booked.
Many of these irate users took to Twitter to complain about the system failure. Some of them tried to book the tickets more than twice but ended up getting the same failure message.
Here are some tweets depicting the IRCTC payment issue.
@RailMinIndia @IRCTCofficial @narendramodi @AshwiniVaishnaw @ANI @aajtak IRCTC ticket booking not happening to all users and every time the amount gets deducted. I have made 6 times payment and all times the amount deducted but the irctc website and app are not booking a ticket.— Kamlesh (@kamlesh_8884) July 25, 2023
@RailMadad I did transaction to book ticket, money got deducted but in last transaction it's showing failed in irctc app, please help— Sekhar (@sekharsumans) July 24, 2023
@IRCTCofficial I payed for two train tickets via irctc app and money was deducted from bank but the status shows not booked. Seats are filling fast what to do now ? pic.twitter.com/HOnxBqC7oP— Nipun Hanna (@HannaNipun) July 25, 2023
We are trying to book out tickets through IRCTC website/app, we have made payments as many as seven times however, post payment, none of the tickets have been booked and the payments have ben deducted. On contrary, the agents booking the ticket are able to do so.— Siddharth Mota (@mota_siddharth) July 25, 2023
IRCTC Response to Ticket Booking Issue
At around 8:07 AM, IRCTC confirmed a technical issue that is affecting the payments being made through either the website or their app. IRCTC also requested the passengers to use 'Ask Disha' option to book tickets.
IRCTC also stated that the payment issue does not affect payments made through e-wallets and requested that passengers use e-wallets for booking tickets.
It also tweeted about using the user id and password option for booking.
There is a technical issue affecting payments in web and app. passengers are requested to use Ask disha option to book tickets. Passengers can also use e wallet for booking tickets.— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 25, 2023
The Rail Madad Twitter handle which handles support queries of rail users has also been replying to many of these users regarding the payments issue. Many of these rail users have also raised concerns regarding the refund of these failed transactions.
Here's the reply that Rail Madad is using on all such concerns and queries.
Sir, There is a technical issue affecting payments in web and app. passengers are requested to use Ask disha option to book tickets. Passengers can also use e wallet for booking tickets. if amount is deducted it will be revert back within 05 to 06 working days. - IRCTC Official— RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) July 25, 2023
How To Book Tickets Through 'Ask Disha' Option on IRCTC
The IRCTC officials have asked rail users to continue booking their travel tickets through the Ask Disha option.
Ask Disha is an AI-based chatbot on the IRCTC website and app that allows users to book tickets, check booking status and address queries regarding trains.
The updated version called 'Ask Disha 2.0' now allows users to communicate with the system via voice, chat, and text messages. Rail passengers can check the PNR status as well using the Ask Disha chatbot.
Here are the steps to book tickets via the Ask Disha chatbot:
Login on to the IRCTC website or IRCTC Rail Connect app.
On the IRCTC website check the bottom left corner of the screen where you will see “Ask DISHA 2.0”. App Users can see the same option on the screen when you log in.
Click on the 'Book Ticket' option.
Select source and destination station of your travel journey.
Select Journey Date and Journey Quota.
Click 'Book Ticket'.
Select the train and seating options as per your requirement.
Then click on book ticket and make the payment.
IRCTC Ticket Booking Service Not Available?
The ticket booking service of the IRCTC website and app seems to be down and not working. Many rail users who tried to book tickets via e-wallet or Ask Disha options faced an issue where the option of selecting the 'seating option' & the 'Book Ticket' option after selecting the train was not working.
IRCTC did confirm about this issue as well and stated that due to some technical reasons the ticketing service is not available. Here's what they said,
"Due to technical reasons the ticketing service is not available. Our technical team is resolving th:e issue. We will notify as soon as the technical issue is fixed."
Due to technical reasons the ticketing service is not available. Our technical team is resolving the issue. We will notify as soon as the technical issue is fixed.— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 25, 2023