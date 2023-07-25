IRCTC Ticket Booking Issue: Passengers Unable To Book Tickets Online; Here's What Railways Said

IRCTC Ticket Booking: Many users while booking their railway tickets on the IRCTC website and the IRCTC Rail Connect app started reporting an issue wherein the ticket booking amount was getting deducted but tickets were not getting booked.

The issue seemed to have started in the early morning hours of July 25 when a few users reported the IRCTC payment gateway being either down or not working.

After 8 AM, scores of users started reporting the issue where the money was getting deducted but tickets were not getting booked.

Many of these irate users took to Twitter to complain about the system failure. Some of them tried to book the tickets more than twice but ended up getting the same failure message.

Here are some tweets depicting the IRCTC payment issue.