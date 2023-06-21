International Yoga Day 2023: Basic Yoga Asanas for Beginners
On International Yoga Day 2023, here are some basic yoga asanas that beginners can start with.
Yoga is a comprehensive practice that includes physical postures (asanas), breathing exercises (pranayama), and meditation. The physical postures help to strengthen and stretch the body, improve flexibility, and increase range of motion. The breathing exercises help to calm the mind and promote relaxation. And meditation helps to focus the mind and cultivate mindfulness.
Basic Yoga Asanas for Beginners
Mansi Gulati International face yoga expert, Manasvani suggests basic Yoga Asanas that beginners can start with:
Mountain Pose (Tadasana)
How to Do It: Stand with feet together and arms at your side. Ground your feet, making sure to press all four corners down into the ground. Next, straighten your legs, then tuck your tailbone in as you engage your thigh muscles. As you inhale, elongate through your torso and extend your arms up, then out. Exhale and release your shoulder blades away from your head, toward the back of your waist as you release arms back to your sides.
Child's Pose (Balasana)
How to Do It: Start in a kneeling position with toes tucked under. Lower your butt towards your feet as you stretch your upper body forward and down with arms extended. Your stomach should be comfortably resting on thighs, with your forehead touching the mat.
Cat/Cow Pose (Marjaryasana to Bitilasana)
How to Do It: Begin with hands and knees on the floor, spine neutral and abs engaged. Take a big inhale, then, as you exhale, round your spine up towards the ceiling and tuck your chin towards your chest, releasing your neck. On the next inhale, arch your back and relax your abs. Lift your head and tailbone upwards, being careful not to place any pressure on your neck by moving too quickly or deeply.
Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanansana)
How to Do It: Come onto hands and knees with palms just past your shoulder, fingers pointing forwards. Knees should be under your hips and toes tucked. Lift your hips and press back into a V-shape position with your body. Feet should be hip-width apart. Keep in mind, it’s OK if you can’t get your feet to the floor (your hamstrings might be too tight). Spread through all 10 fingers and toes and move your chest towards your legs.
Yoga has many definitions but the simplest of them all is "union." The practice of yoga aims to unite the body, mind and soul to enable you to hear the callings of the universe. When you are attuned to the universe, you are able to heed its call. You see the minute details as well as the bigger picture. Everything makes sense. When your body, mind and soul are connected, you become balanced and that is why it is never too late to start yoga. Yoga helps to improve your physical health as well as your overall mental and emotional wellbeing with Yoga.