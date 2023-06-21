International Yoga Day 2023: 5 Ways How Yoga Can Improve Your Sleep
On International Yoga Day 2023, here are a few yoga asanas that can be a help you to improve your sleep quality.
If you are unable to get enough good sleep, yoga can help. Regular practice of yoga is known to help alleviate several ailments, including insomnia and abnormal sleeping habits. On International Yoga Day 2023, here's how yoga can be a helpful way to improve your sleep quality.
Yoga Asanas for better sleep
Mansi Gulati International face yoga expert recommends these yogasana for better sleep:
Balasana
Rest your chest and belly on one or two stacked pillows with knees wide apart and big toes touching. Rest an ear on the pillow, eyes closed, and jaw and belly relaxed. Your arms can rest on the sides of the pillow or underneath. Focus your attention on the nostrils and enjoy the sensation of breath flowing in and out.
Pawanmuktasana
Lying flat on your back with an optional pillow behind your head. Straighten and extend one leg long in front of you and bend the other leg, hugging it in toward your side body as if your knee could touch your armpit. Interlace fingers around your shin or behind the knee of your bent leg. With closed eyes and a relaxed jaw, breathe into your belly. Stay for as long as you’d like and then switch sides.
Halasana
It is recommended that by staying in the plow pose for about 1 to 5 minutes will help in falling asleep easily. All you need to do is lie down on your back and gently lift your legs above your head and then to the flat surface behind you. While you do so, your hands must either be on your back for support or on the floor. By turning around the blood flow, you bring new vivacity into the body.
Bhramari Kriya
Deep inhale and exhale with bee sound Bee Breath resonates as a hymn of profound serenity at bedtime. This practice gently leads the weary mind away from the chaos of the world. As one harmoniously emulates the drone of a bee, the vibrations drown out the cacophony of disquieting thoughts.
Tips for practicing yoga for sleep:
If you are looking for ways to improve your sleep, yoga is a great option. There are many different yoga poses and styles that can help you to relax and sleep better. You can find yoga classes at your local gym or yoga studio, or you can practice yoga at home. Here are some tips for practicing yoga for sleep:
Practice yoga in a quiet, dimly lit room.
Wear comfortable clothing that you can move around in freely.
Start with a few simple poses and gradually increase the length of your practice.
Focus on your breath and allow yourself to relax into the poses.
End your practice with a few minutes of Savasana (corpse pose).
This article is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Please consult your doctor or other health care provider before starting any new exercise program, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.