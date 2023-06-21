International Yoga Day 2023: 5 Ways How Yoga Can Improve Your Sleep

Mansi Gulati International face yoga expert recommends these yogasana for better sleep:

Balasana

Rest your chest and belly on one or two stacked pillows with knees wide apart and big toes touching. Rest an ear on the pillow, eyes closed, and jaw and belly relaxed. Your arms can rest on the sides of the pillow or underneath. Focus your attention on the nostrils and enjoy the sensation of breath flowing in and out.

Pawanmuktasana

Lying flat on your back with an optional pillow behind your head. Straighten and extend one leg long in front of you and bend the other leg, hugging it in toward your side body as if your knee could touch your armpit. Interlace fingers around your shin or behind the knee of your bent leg. With closed eyes and a relaxed jaw, breathe into your belly. Stay for as long as you’d like and then switch sides.

Halasana

It is recommended that by staying in the plow pose for about 1 to 5 minutes will help in falling asleep easily. All you need to do is lie down on your back and gently lift your legs above your head and then to the flat surface behind you. While you do so, your hands must either be on your back for support or on the floor. By turning around the blood flow, you bring new vivacity into the body.

Bhramari Kriya

Deep inhale and exhale with bee sound Bee Breath resonates as a hymn of profound serenity at bedtime. This practice gently leads the weary mind away from the chaos of the world. As one harmoniously emulates the drone of a bee, the vibrations drown out the cacophony of disquieting thoughts.