International Sudoku Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, How To Celebrate

The World Puzzle Federation made September 9 the official International Sudoku Day in the year 2013 but the history of the game dates long ago.

In 1892, the French newspaper "La Siècle" introduced a puzzle game similar to Sudoku, where every row and column needed to include a set of specified numbers. However, this game differed from Sudoku.In 1979, Howard Garns, an architect from Indiana published a puzzle that he called "Number Place," It was later destined to evolve into the globally recognised Sudoku.

In 1997, Wayne Gould, a Hong Kong judge, developed a computer program capable of generating original Sudoku puzzles. He presented the game to U.K. newspapers as a daily puzzle feature, and before long, Sudoku became a worldwide phenomenon.