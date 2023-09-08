International Sudoku Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, How To Celebrate

BQPrimeTrendingInternational Sudoku Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, How To Celebrate
International Sudoku Day is celebrated on September 9 each year.

08 Sep 2023, 11:16 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Picture used for representational purpose only. Pic/Canva</p></div>
International Sudoku Day is celebrated on September 9 each year. Sudoku is a popular number puzzle game that challenges players to fill a 9x9 grid with numbers so that each row, column, and the nine 3x3 subgrids (called "regions" or "boxes") contains all the digits from 1 to 9 without any repetition.

International Sudoku Day 2023: History

The World Puzzle Federation made September 9 the official International Sudoku Day in the year 2013 but the history of the game dates long ago.

In 1892, the French newspaper "La Siècle" introduced a puzzle game similar to Sudoku, where every row and column needed to include a set of specified numbers. However, this game differed from Sudoku.In 1979, Howard Garns, an architect from Indiana published a puzzle that he called "Number Place," It was later destined to evolve into the globally recognised Sudoku.

In 1997, Wayne Gould, a Hong Kong judge, developed a computer program capable of generating original Sudoku puzzles. He presented the game to U.K. newspapers as a daily puzzle feature, and before long, Sudoku became a worldwide phenomenon.

International Sudoku Day 2023: Significance

International Sudoku Day is significant because it provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the benefits of playing Sudoku, including improved concentration, memory, and logical thinking. Sudoku is a logic-based puzzle game that requires critical thinking, pattern recognition, and problem-solving skills. It's a day to enjoy, learn, and celebrate the joy of solving Sudoku puzzles. It also encourages people to learn how to play Sudoku.

International Sudoku Day 2023: How To Celebrate

Here are some ways to celebrate International Sudoku Day:

The most obvious way to celebrate is by playing Sudoku. You will find Sudoku puzzles daily in the newspapers. There are many versions of Sudoku available online and in app stores.

Invite friends and family and keep Sudoku Championships.

If you are already an expert in solving Sudoku, you can learn how to make your own Sudoku puzzles. There are many online resources that can teach you how to do this

