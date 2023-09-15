International Red Panda Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Facts

The Red Panda Network, an organisation dedicated to conserving the species launched this day in 2010. Red pandas are an endangered species, with their population decreasing due to habitat loss, poaching, and other human-induced factors.

According to Red Panda Network, red pandas are the only living member of their own taxonomic family. They are a flagship species of a biodiversity hotspot and our planet has lost half of its wild red pandas in 20 years.