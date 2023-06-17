International Picnic Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Fun Things To Do

The concept of a picnic can be traced back to medieval hunting feasts and outdoor social gatherings. However, the modern idea of a picnic as a casual outdoor meal emerged in the 18th century. The French Revolution in the late 18th century played a significant role in populariaing the concept of outdoor dining. The term "picnic" itself is believed to have originated in France and suggest that 'picnic' originated from the French word "pique-nique," which was used to describe a group of people bringing their own wine to a meal.

Picnics gained popularity in Europe during the Victorian era of the 19th century, particularly in England. They became an essential part of social life for the upper classes, who would organise elaborate picnics in picturesque landscapes or private gardens. The Victorians would bring an array of food, drinks, and entertainment to enjoy during these outings.

The tradition of picnicking spread to the United States during the 19th century as well. Americans embraced picnics as a way to connect with nature and enjoy the great outdoors. Parks, beaches, and other recreational areas became popular picnic destinations.