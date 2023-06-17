International Picnic Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Fun Things To Do
International Picnic Day 2023 is to celebrate the simple joys of outdoor dining, and spending time with loved ones.
International Picnic Day is a holiday celebrated on June 18 every year. Picnics have been a popular way to enjoy the outdoors and spend time with family and friends for centuries, and International Picnic Day is a great opportunity to continue that tradition. Fortunately, International Picnic Day 2023 falls on a Sunday so that people can celebrate it with family and friends.
International Picnic Day 2023: History
The concept of a picnic can be traced back to medieval hunting feasts and outdoor social gatherings. However, the modern idea of a picnic as a casual outdoor meal emerged in the 18th century. The French Revolution in the late 18th century played a significant role in populariaing the concept of outdoor dining. The term "picnic" itself is believed to have originated in France and suggest that 'picnic' originated from the French word "pique-nique," which was used to describe a group of people bringing their own wine to a meal.
Picnics gained popularity in Europe during the Victorian era of the 19th century, particularly in England. They became an essential part of social life for the upper classes, who would organise elaborate picnics in picturesque landscapes or private gardens. The Victorians would bring an array of food, drinks, and entertainment to enjoy during these outings.
The tradition of picnicking spread to the United States during the 19th century as well. Americans embraced picnics as a way to connect with nature and enjoy the great outdoors. Parks, beaches, and other recreational areas became popular picnic destinations.
International Picnic Day 2023: Significance
The significance of International Picnic Day is to celebrate the simple joys of outdoor dining and spending time with loved ones. It is a reminder to pause from our busy lives and connect with nature. Picnics are a great way to relax, de-stress, and create lasting memories. Picnics can take various forms, ranging from casual family outings to more elaborate events. They often involve packed lunches or baskets filled with a variety of foods, snacks, and beverages. Picnickers may engage in outdoor games, sports, or simply relax and enjoy each other's company.
International Picnic Day 2023: Fun Things To Do
Here are some fun things to do on International Picnic Day 2023:
Pack a picnic basket and head to your favorite park or outdoor space. This is the classic way to celebrate International Picnic Day. Pack your favorite foods and drinks, spread out a blanket, and enjoy the sunshine and fresh air.
Bring some games to play at your picnic, such as frisbee, bounce ball. Play badminton, cricket, football. This is also a great way to get some exercise and have some fun. You can also bring board games or card games to play.
Bring a portable speaker and listen to some music at your picnic. This will set the mood and make the experience even more enjoyable.
Have a picnic scavenger hunt. This is a fun way to explore your surroundings and get some exercise. Write down a list of items to find, such as different types of flowers, trees, or animals.
Go for a walk or hike. If you are at a park or other natural area, take some time to explore the trails. You might see some interesting wildlife or find some beautiful scenery.
If the weather is bad, you can still have a picnic indoors. Spread out a blanket on the floor, light some candles, and enjoy your food and company.
If you're in a dark area, you can lay back on the blanket and look up at the stars. This is a great way to relax and connect with nature.