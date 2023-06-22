International Olympic Day 2023: 12 Inspiring Quotes From Olympic Athletes
On International Olympic Day, 2023, here are some inspiring quotes from Olympic Athletes
International Olympic Day 2023 is an annual event that is celebrated on June 23. The day is recognised worldwide to commemorate the founding of the International Olympic Committee by Pierre de Coubertin in Paris, back in 1894. It serves as a universal reminder of the values the Olympic Games encompass — unity, respect, excellence, and the promotion of a better and peaceful world through sport.
30 minutes of daily physical activity can improve the way we live.— The Olympic Games (@Olympics) June 22, 2023
Join us on #OlympicDay, June 23, and every day to inspire the world to move.#LetsMove #Olympics
International Olympic Day 2023: Inspiring Quotes
On International Olympic Day, 2023, here are some inspiring quotes from Olympic Athletes:
"He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life." - Muhammad Ali, Olympic light heavyweight champion, Rome 1960
"The key is not the will to win. Everybody has that. It's the will to prepare to win that is important." - Bobby Moore, British Footballer, 1966 World Cup Winner
"I didn't set out to beat the world; I just set out to do my absolute best." - Al Oerter, American Discus Thrower, Four-Time Olympic Gold Medallist
"Age is no barrier. It's a limitation you put on your mind." - Jackie Joyner-Kersee, American Athlete, Six-Time Olympic Medallist in Long Jump and Heptathlon
"It's all about the journey, not the outcome." - Carl Lewis, American Track and Field Athlete, Nine-Time Olympic Gold Medallist
"Circumstances may cause interruptions and delays, but never lose sight of your goal." - Mario Andretti, Italian-born American Racing Driver
"You have to believe in yourself when no one else does – that makes you a winner right there." - Venus Williams, American Tennis Player, Four-Time Olympic Gold Medallist
"It's not the triumph, it's the struggle." - Jesse Owens, American Track and Field Athlete, Four-Time Olympic Gold Medallist
"If you fail to prepare, you're prepared to fail." - Mark Spitz, American Swimmer, Nine-Time Olympic Gold Medallist
"It's not the destination, it's the journey." - Mo Farah, British Distance Runner, Four-Time Olympic Gold Medallist
"I am building a fire, and everyday I train, I add more fuel. At just the right moment, I light the match." - Mia Hamm, American Footballer, Two-Time Olympic Gold Medallist
"I have failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed." - Michael Jordan, Double Olympic champion, Basketball
These quotes are all about the power of hard work, determination, and never giving up on your dreams. They are a reminder that anything is possible if you set your mind to it.