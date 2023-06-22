International Olympic Day 2023: 12 Inspiring Quotes From Olympic Athletes

On International Olympic Day, 2023, here are some inspiring quotes from Olympic Athletes:

"He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life." - Muhammad Ali, Olympic light heavyweight champion, Rome 1960

"The key is not the will to win. Everybody has that. It's the will to prepare to win that is important." - Bobby Moore, British Footballer, 1966 World Cup Winner

"I didn't set out to beat the world; I just set out to do my absolute best." - Al Oerter, American Discus Thrower, Four-Time Olympic Gold Medallist

"Age is no barrier. It's a limitation you put on your mind." - Jackie Joyner-Kersee, American Athlete, Six-Time Olympic Medallist in Long Jump and Heptathlon

"It's all about the journey, not the outcome." - Carl Lewis, American Track and Field Athlete, Nine-Time Olympic Gold Medallist

"Circumstances may cause interruptions and delays, but never lose sight of your goal." - Mario Andretti, Italian-born American Racing Driver

"You have to believe in yourself when no one else does – that makes you a winner right there." - Venus Williams, American Tennis Player, Four-Time Olympic Gold Medallist

"It's not the triumph, it's the struggle." - Jesse Owens, American Track and Field Athlete, Four-Time Olympic Gold Medallist

"If you fail to prepare, you're prepared to fail." - Mark Spitz, American Swimmer, Nine-Time Olympic Gold Medallist

"It's not the destination, it's the journey." - Mo Farah, British Distance Runner, Four-Time Olympic Gold Medallist

"I am building a fire, and everyday I train, I add more fuel. At just the right moment, I light the match." - Mia Hamm, American Footballer, Two-Time Olympic Gold Medallist