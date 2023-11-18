International Men’s Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance And More

International Men’s Day on November 19 was founded in the year 1999 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a history lecturer at University of the West Indies in Trinidad Tabago.

As per the information on IMD's website, calls for an International Men’s Day (IMD) have been going on since at least the 1960’s when it was reported in the New York Times, Feb 24 1969 that “Many men have been agitating privately to make February 23 International Men’s Day, the equivalent of March 8, which is International Women’s day“. This Day for Women was first inaugurated in 1909.