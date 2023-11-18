International Men’s Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance And More
International Men’s Day 2023: Here's all you need to know to about the date, history, significance, celebration & theme this year.
International Men's Day is celebrated on November 19 every year to highlight issues affecting men and boys.
International Men’s Day 2023: Theme
The International Men's Day theme for 2023 is 'Zero Male Suicide'. According to International Men's Day website:
Men have a suicide rate 3 times higher than women.
1 in 3 men have been the victims of domestic violence.
Men on average die 4-5 years before women.
Men are nearly twice as likely to suffer from lung cancer than women.
Men are nearly twice as likely to suffer from heart disease than women.
The theme this year raises awareness of men's well-being.
International Men’s Day 2023: History
International Men’s Day on November 19 was founded in the year 1999 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a history lecturer at University of the West Indies in Trinidad Tabago.
As per the information on IMD's website, calls for an International Men’s Day (IMD) have been going on since at least the 1960’s when it was reported in the New York Times, Feb 24 1969 that “Many men have been agitating privately to make February 23 International Men’s Day, the equivalent of March 8, which is International Women’s day“. This Day for Women was first inaugurated in 1909.
International Men’s Day 2023: Significance
International Men's Day is significant as it provides a platform to raise awareness about men's issues, such as higher rates of suicide, workplace accidents and shorter life expectancies.
The day serves to promote men's and boys' health, improve gender relations, promote gender equality and highlight positive male role models. It is an occasion to emphasise the importance of men's mental health, the challenges they face in society and the need for open discussions about topics like masculinity and men's issues.
How To Celebrate International Men’s Day 2023?
Here are some ways to celebrate International Men's Day 2023:
Appreciate the men in your life. Take time to express your gratitude for the positive male role models in your community, family and friends.
Plan a nice meal for the men in your lives. Give them a gift that they would appreciate.
Encourage discussions about mental health, physical health and emotional well-being among men and boys.
Remind men to prioritise their physical and mental health. Encourage them to engage in activities that promote well-being, such as exercise, healthy eating and stress management techniques.
Engage in conversations about gender equality and healthy masculinity. Encourage men and boys to express themselves freely and challenge harmful stereotypes.
Give a shoutout on social media celebrating the men in your lives and use the hashtag #InternationalMensDay2023.