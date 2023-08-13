International Lefthanders Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Famous Lefthanders

BQPrimeTrendingInternational Lefthanders Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Famous Lefthanders
International Lefthanders Day falls on August 13. It's a day to celebrate the distinctiveness of left-handed people.

13 Aug 2023, 9:03 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Picture used for representational purpose.&nbsp;Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash</p></div>
Picture used for representational purpose. Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

International Lefthanders Day is celebrated annually on August 13 every year. In 2023, this day will fall on Sunday. It's a day to celebrate left-handed people's individuality and distinctiveness.

International Lefthanders Day was first observed on August 13, 1976. It was initiated by Dean R. Campbell, founder of the Left-Handers Club a club for left-handed people. The aim of the day is to promote awareness of the inconveniences faced by left-handed individuals in a predominantly right-handed world. It also celebrates the uniqueness and differences of left-handed people.

International Lefthanders Day 2023: Significance

International Lefthanders Day is significant because it highlights the special needs of left-handers. It is an opportunity to understand the challenges faced by left-handers, such as using tools and equipment designed for right-handed people. The day is to raise awareness of the needs of left-handed people that can lead to more inclusive design in everything from school desks and kitchen gadgets to larger things like workplace layouts and machinery controls.

The day also aims to dispel myths and stereotypes about left-handedness and fosters a sense of pride and community among left-handed individuals.

Some people take the opportunity to create "lefty zones" where right-handers must experience everyday challenges using their non-dominant hand. Others use the day to highlight the unique talents and qualities of left-handed individuals or to poke fun at superstitions and stereotypes associated with being left-handed.

International Lefthanders Day 2023: Famous Lefties in India

Left-handed individuals have excelled in various fields, including entertainment, sports, politics, and business. Some notable left-handers include:

  • Amitabh Bachchan

  • Narendra Modi

  • Ratan Tata

  • Mahatma Gandhi

  • Sachin Tendulkar

  • Rajinikanth

  • Asha Bhonsle

  • Sourav Ganguly

  • Mary Kom

  • Lakshmi Mittal

