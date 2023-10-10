International Girl Child Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Wishes, Quotes And More
The International Day of the Girl is a global platform to advocate for the full spectrum of girls’ rights.
The International Day of the Girl (IDG) is observed annually on 11 October. The day focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.
"Women and girls can lead us to a fairer future...let us amplify girls’ voices, and recommit to working together to build a world where every girl can lead and thrive, "United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement.
Here's all you need to know about the International Day of the Girl 2023:
International Day of the Girl 2023: History
In 1995 at the World Conference on Women in Beijing, countries unanimously adopted the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action – the most progressive blueprint ever for advancing the rights of not only women but girls. According to the United Nations, the Beijing Declaration is the first to specifically call out girls’ rights.
On December 19, 2011, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 66/170 to declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child, to recognize girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world.
International Day of the Girl 2023: Theme
"Invest in Girls' Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being" is the theme for this year's International Day of the Girl.
International Day of the Girl Child 2023: Significance
Girls have the right to a safe, educated, and healthy life, not only during their formative years, but also as they mature into women.
If effectively supported and educated, girls have the potential to change the world – both as the empowered girls of today and as tomorrow’s workers, entrepreneurs, mentors, household heads, political leaders, and mothers.
An investment in realising the power of girls upholds their rights today and promises a more equitable and prosperous future, one in which half of humanity is an equal partner in solving the problems of climate change, political conflict, economic growth, disease prevention, and global sustainability, the United Nation says.
International Girl Child Day 2023: Wishes And Quotes
May this world become a safer and happier place for the girl children to live happily. Warm wishes on International Girl Child Day 2023.
Education is the key to unlock the golden door of freedom. Give it to your daughter. To fly high in the open sky… Happy International Day of Girl Child!
We want a mother, we want a wife, we want a sister ~~~~ Then why we don’t want a girl child? Save the Girl Child. Happy International Day Of Girl Child!
International Day of the Girls Child reminds us that it is our responsibility to give them the importance they deserve and work together for their happier lives.
You are truly blessed if you have been gifted a girl child because she has the aura to make your heart and home a happy place.
Blessed are those parents who are gifted with a girl child who is a bundle of joy and a ray of hope.
"Girls are capable of doing everything men are capable of doing. Sometimes they have more imagination than men.” ~ Catherine Johnson.
"To achieve gender equality in education across the globe, we must sustain our efforts, equipping girls with tools and fostering environments conducive to their success." - Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO