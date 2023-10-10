International Girl Child Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Wishes, Quotes And More

The International Day of the Girl (IDG) is observed annually on 11 October. The day focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.

"Women and girls can lead us to a fairer future...let us amplify girls’ voices, and recommit to working together to build a world where every girl can lead and thrive, "United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement.

Here's all you need to know about the International Day of the Girl 2023: