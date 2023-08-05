International Friendship Day 2023: Date, Significance, History
International Friendship Day: Why is it significant and why we should cherish this day? Let's find it out.
In India, International Friendship Day will be celebrated on August 6, 2023. It celebrates the importance of platonic relationships. Friendships are pure and special. We have been celebrating friendship for over a century. Now with the help of technology, we stay connected to our friends and social media allows us to celebrate with friends worldwide.
History Of International Friendship Day
International Day of Friendship was originally founded by Hallmark in 1919 as a day for people to send each other cards celebrating their friendship. However, the market dried up by 1940 and the day eventually died out completely.
The International Day of Friendship was accepted in 2011 by the UN General Assembly to promote peace and foster connections between different peoples, countries, cultures, and individuals.
People are encouraged to celebrate International Friendship Day in a way that respects their local customs and traditions.
International Day of Friendship promotes togetherness and kindness worldwide.
Significance Of International Friendship Day
The International Day of Friendship was proposed by UNESCO and adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1997 to promote a culture of peace.
The world faces numerous challenges that undermine peace, security, development, and social harmony. To solve these challenges, this day friendship day is important, to promote friendship and solidarity among people.
How To Celebrate International Friendship Day With Your Friends
There are no set rules for celebrating International Friendship Day. Each friendship is unique. But here are some ideas on how you can celebrate friendship days with your friends :
Host an event for your friends
Attend a cultural event and make new friends
Give them cards that remind the importance of friendship
Take them to a restaurant, movie, or fun activity
Try out some new activities with your friends.