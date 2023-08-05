International Friendship Day 2023: Date, Significance, History

International Day of Friendship was originally founded by Hallmark in 1919 as a day for people to send each other cards celebrating their friendship. However, the market dried up by 1940 and the day eventually died out completely.

The International Day of Friendship was accepted in 2011 by the UN General Assembly to promote peace and foster connections between different peoples, countries, cultures, and individuals.

People are encouraged to celebrate International Friendship Day in a way that respects their local customs and traditions.

International Day of Friendship promotes togetherness and kindness worldwide.