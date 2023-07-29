International Friendship Day 2023: Date, Significance And History Of The Day

International Friendship Day 2023: This United Nations-designated day celebrates one of the most cherished relationships in the world - Friendship.

The International Day of Friendship was proclaimed in 2011 by the UN General Assembly with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.

This day will be celebrated globally on Sunday, July 30. However, in few countries including India, this day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August.