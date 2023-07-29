International Friendship Day 2023: Date, Significance And History Of The Day
International Friendship Day is an annual reminder of the significance of friendships in enriching our lives.
International Friendship Day 2023: This United Nations-designated day celebrates one of the most cherished relationships in the world - Friendship.
The International Day of Friendship was proclaimed in 2011 by the UN General Assembly with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.
This day will be celebrated globally on Sunday, July 30. However, in few countries including India, this day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August.
International Friendship Day 2023: History
As per media reports, the roots of this special day trace back to 1958 when the World Friendship Crusade, a global organization established in Paraguay, proposed the concept of dedicating a day to cherishing friendships.
Recognizing the potential of friendship to foster peace among communities, cultures, and nations, the United Nations General Assembly officially declared July 30 as International Friendship Day in 2011.
The UN resolution places emphasis on involving young people, as future leaders, in community activities that include different cultures and promote international understanding and respect for diversity.
To mark this special day, the UN encourages governments, international organizations and civil society groups to hold events, activities and initiatives that contribute to the efforts of the international community towards promoting a dialogue among civilizations, solidarity, mutual understanding and reconciliation.
As per the information on UN website, the International Day of Friendship is an initiative that follows the proposal made by UNESCO defining the Culture of Peace as a set of values, attitudes and behaviours that reject violence and endeavour to prevent conflicts by addressing their root causes with a view to solving problems.
It was then adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1997.
The theme of this year's International Day of Friendship is not known yet. Last year, the theme was 'Sharing the human spirit through friendship.'
Significance Of International Day Of Friendship
International Friendship Day is an annual reminder of the significance of friendships in enriching our lives. Friends play a pivotal role in bringing joy and support during both happy and challenging times, serving as pillars of strength on whom we can rely.
The day offers an opportunity for people to celebrate and honour their friendships, expressing gratitude for the positive impact their friends have had on their lives.