International Friendship Day 2023: 10 Bollywood Movies To Watch With Your Friends

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a 1998 film that is considered a cult classic in its portrayal of friendship. It popularised the dialogue, "Pyaar Dosti Hai". The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The film reaffirms the belief in the purity and lasting nature of friendship, which has the power to stand the test of time and circumstance.