International Friendship Day 2023: 10 Bollywood Movies To Watch With Your Friends
Looking for some Bollywood movies to watch with your friends on International Friendship Day? Here are 10 great options, from classics like Dosti and Sholay to modern hits like Dil Chahta Hai, 3 Idiots and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Dosti
The 1968 drama film Dosti is about two friends who would do anything for each other. It is a Bollywood tearjerker that shows enduring friendship between two disabled youths, offering hope, compassion, and resilience in adversity. The song Koi "Jab Raah Na Paaye" is considered as a classic friendship song.
Sholay
Sholay is a 1975 action film about two friends who fight against a gang of bandits. The two friends played by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra show unbreakable bond. The song "Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge" is still a most popular friendhsip song in all age-groups.
Dil Chahta Hai
Dil Chahta Hai is a 2001 coming-of-age movie that redefined frienship of modern times. The story explored the dynamics of friendship, love. The movie showcases how true friendship withstands the tests of time and differences, with friends serving as support systems through various life events, be they joyous or challenging.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a 1998 film that is considered a cult classic in its portrayal of friendship. It popularised the dialogue, "Pyaar Dosti Hai". The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The film reaffirms the belief in the purity and lasting nature of friendship, which has the power to stand the test of time and circumstance.
Anand
The 1971 movie Anand is about Rajesh Khanna's poignant portrayal of terminally ill Anand. The film shows the different ways that friendship can help people cope with difficult times. The movie starred Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan
3 Idiots
3 Idiots is a comedy-drama film about three friends who study at an engineering college. The value of true friendship is the central theme that ties everything together. It showcases that with true friends, one can face any challenge that life throws at them.
Chhichhore
Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore is a narrative of life's triumphs and defeats. It elucidates the power of friendship in navigating through life's adversities. It is a heartwarming, humourous and poignant narrative, that captures the essence of friendship beautifully and offers a heart-warming tribute to the bonds that can define our lives.
Rang De Basanti
Rang De Basanti is a rebellious drama that infused historical patriotism with modern activism by also showcasing value of friendship. The film stars Aamir Khan, Siddharth, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, and Alice Patten
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a 2011 movie. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin. The film is about four friends who go on a week-long trip to Spain before their friend's wedding.
Veere Di Wedding
Veere Di Wedding is an empowering modern narrative of female friendship, exploring the complexities of relationships, love, and societal expectations in contemporary India. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania.