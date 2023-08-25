International Dog Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, How To Celebrate
Observe International Dog Day on August 26 annually to celebrate the special bond between humans and dogs.
International Dog Day 2023: History
International Dog Day was first established in 2004 by Colleen Paige who is an animal welfare advocate and animal behaviourist. Her motive was to highlight the issues faced by dogs, and to also rescue, rehabilitation and adoption.
Did you know that today is International Blind Dog Day? We have had incredible opportunities to help numerous blind and vision-impaired dogs find their furever homes with caring families who are helping them live their best lives! ðð¾â¤#BlindDogDay #BlindDog #DifferentNotLess pic.twitter.com/0X3DCtPrbK— AHDRO (@Almosthomeohio) August 23, 2023
International Dog Day 2023: Significance
International Dog Day is significant because it is an opportunity to honour and appreciate the deep connection between humans and dogs. Dogs enrich our lives in many ways. They provide companionship, therapy dogs bring comfort and solace, search and rescue dogs are also a part of police and forces. International Dog Day serves as a reminder to treat our canine friends with the care, respect, and affection they deserve.
International dog day today so took mine to the beach #international dogday#mustlovedogs#beachday pic.twitter.com/3Tbs1lSa4a— A Derbyshire lads photography (@michaelgoslin19) August 21, 2023
International Dog Day 2023: How To Celebrate
Here are some ideas on how to celebrate International Dog Day:
Spend time with your dog. Take your dog for a walk, play fetch in the park, or just cuddle up on the couch together. Make sure your dog feels loved.
Adopt a dog from a shelter. Giving a dog a home is the best way to celebrate International Dog Day.
Volunteer at a local animal shelter. You can walk dogs, play with them, or help clean their kennels.
Host a dog-friendly event. Invite your friends and their dogs over for a barbecue, potluck, or game night.
Create a dog-themed craft or project. Make a dog-shaped cake, paint a picture of your dog, or write a poem about dogs.
Give a shoutout on social media. Use the hashtag #InternationalDogDay to raise awareness.