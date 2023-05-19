International Debit, Credit Card Spends Of Up To Rs 7 Lakh A Year Exempt From 20% TCS

Payments made on international debit or credit cards up to Rs 7 lakh in a financial year will be excluded from 20% tax collected at source in a partial rollback of a move that had triggered a debate, according to a clarification by the Finance Ministry on Friday.

The government had earlier scrapped Rule 7 of the Foreign Exchange Management (Current Account Transactions) Rules 2000 earlier this week. That meant a 20% tax would be collected at source starting July 1, 2023, making such international purchases more expensive.