International Day Of Peace 2023: Date, History, Theme And All About World Peace Day
"Peace is needed today more than ever," United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has said.
The International Day of Peace is observed around the world each year in the month of September.
The United Nations General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.
"Peace is needed today more than ever. War and conflict are unleashing devastation, poverty, and hunger, and driving tens of millions of people from their homes. Climate chaos is all around. And even peaceful countries are gripped by gaping inequalities and political polarization," United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said.
Here's all you need to know about International Day of Peace 2023:
International Peace Day 2023: Date
Each year, the International Day of Peace (IDP) is observed around the world on September 21.
International Day Of Peace 2023: History
According to the information on UN iLibrary, the International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly. Two decades later, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the Day as a period of non-violence and cease-fire.
International Peace Day 2023: Theme
This year’s theme is Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the #GlobalGoals.
According to UN, it is a call to action that recognizes our individual and collective responsibility to foster peace.
Fostering peace contributes to the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals will create a culture of peace for all.
UN Recommended Actions For Peace
The UN has suggested a few individual and group activities to participate in for the International Peace Day to help raise awareness about peace and global goals.
Organize a peace run/walk
Create a peace mural
Host a peace-themed film night
Interfaith dialogue
Inter-generational dialogue
Concert for peace
Poetry slam for peace
Community garden for peace
Digital awareness campaign for peace
Letters of peace
Yoga and meditation sessions for peace
Eco-friendly clean-up for peace
Collaborative art project for peace
Acts of kindness for peace
Peace-themed book club
Volunteer for peace organizations
Peace-themed photo contest
Host a peace-themed art exhibition
Sports day for peace
Social inclusion in sports for peace
Sports demonstrations for peace
Relay for peace
Intercultural sports exchange for peace
Last week, Guterres, together with the President of the General Assembly, Dennis Francis, led the traditional Peace Bell ceremony and a minute of silence at the UN’s Japanese Garden to mark the International Day.
The Peace Bell, which is cast from coins and medals donated from around the world including by children, is rang twice a year - on the first day of Spring at the Vernal Equinox, in celebration of Earth Day, and to mark the International Day of Peace.
Ringing the Peace Bell at @UN Headquarters is a tradition when commemorating #PeaceDay.— AntÃ³nio Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 13, 2023
Itâs an opportunity to recommit to the most fundamental job we have: deliver peace to our world.
All of us can â and must â push for peace. pic.twitter.com/g1IxlTjjdX