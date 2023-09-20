International Day Of Peace 2023: Date, History, Theme And All About World Peace Day

The International Day of Peace is observed around the world each year in the month of September.

The United Nations General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.

"Peace is needed today more than ever. War and conflict are unleashing devastation, poverty, and hunger, and driving tens of millions of people from their homes. Climate chaos is all around. And even peaceful countries are gripped by gaping inequalities and political polarization," United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said.

Here's all you need to know about International Day of Peace 2023: