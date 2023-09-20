BQPrimeTrendingInternational Day Of Peace 2023: Date, History, Theme And All About World Peace Day
ADVERTISEMENT

International Day Of Peace 2023: Date, History, Theme And All About World Peace Day

"Peace is needed today more than ever," United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has said.

20 Sep 2023, 5:00 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Source: Unsplash

The International Day of Peace is observed around the world each year in the month of September.

The United Nations General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.

"Peace is needed today more than ever. War and conflict are unleashing devastation, poverty, and hunger, and driving tens of millions of people from their homes. Climate chaos is all around. And even peaceful countries are gripped by gaping inequalities and political polarization," United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said.

Here's all you need to know about International Day of Peace 2023:

International Peace Day 2023: Date

Each year, the International Day of Peace (IDP) is observed around the world on September 21.

International Day Of Peace 2023: History

According to the information on UN iLibrary, the International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly. Two decades later, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the Day as a period of non-violence and cease-fire.

International Peace Day 2023: Theme

This year’s theme is Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the #GlobalGoals.

According to UN, it is a call to action that recognizes our individual and collective responsibility to foster peace.

Fostering peace contributes to the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals will create a culture of peace for all.

UN Recommended Actions For Peace

The UN has suggested a few individual and group activities to participate in for the International Peace Day to help raise awareness about peace and global goals.

  • Organize a peace run/walk

  • Create a peace mural

  • Host a peace-themed film night

  • Interfaith dialogue

  • Inter-generational dialogue

  • Concert for peace

  • Poetry slam for peace

  • Community garden for peace

  • Digital awareness campaign for peace

  • Letters of peace

  • Yoga and meditation sessions for peace

  • Eco-friendly clean-up for peace

  • Collaborative art project for peace

  • Acts of kindness for peace

  • Peace-themed book club

  • Volunteer for peace organizations

  • Peace-themed photo contest

  • Host a peace-themed art exhibition

  • Sports day for peace

  • Social inclusion in sports for peace

  • Sports demonstrations for peace

  • Relay for peace

  • Intercultural sports exchange for peace

Last week, Guterres, together with the President of the General Assembly, Dennis Francis, led the traditional Peace Bell ceremony and a minute of silence at the UN’s Japanese Garden to mark the International Day.

The Peace Bell, which is cast from coins and medals donated from around the world including by children, is rang twice a year - on the first day of Spring at the Vernal Equinox, in celebration of Earth Day, and to mark the International Day of Peace.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT