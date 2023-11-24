International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women 2023: Date, Significance And History
Women's rights activists have observed November 25 as a day against gender-based violence since 1981.
Every year, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is observed on November 25. Violence against women and girls remains one of the most prevalent and pervasive human rights violations in the world.
Globally, an estimated 736 million women — almost one in three — have been subjected to physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, or both, at least once in their life, according to the United Nations.
International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women 2023: Theme
The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women will mark the launch of the 'UNiTE campaign' (Nov 25- Dec 10) -- an initiative of 16 days of activism concluding on the day that commemorates the International Human Rights Day (10 December).
This 2023 campaign Invest to Prevent Violence against Women & Girls will call on citizens to show how much they care about ending violence against women and girls and call on governments worldwide to share how they are investing in gender-based violence prevention.
International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women 2023: History
Women's rights activists have observed November 25 as a day against gender-based violence since 1981. This date was selected to honour the Mirabal sisters, three political activists from the Dominican Republic who were brutally murdered in 1960 by order of the country’s ruler, Rafael Trujillo (1930-1961).
On December 20,1993, the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration on the Elimination of Violence against Women through resolution 48/104, paving the path towards eradicating violence against women and girls worldwide.
Finally, on February 7, 2000, the General Assembly adopted resolution 54/134, officially designating November 25 as the International day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and in doing so, inviting governments, international organizations as well as NGOs to join together and organize activities designed to raise public awareness of the issue every year on that date.
International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women 2023: Significance
Violence against women continues to be an obstacle to achieving equality, development, peace as well as to the fulfillment of women and girls’ human rights. All in all, the promise of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - to leave no one behind - cannot be fulfilled without putting an end to violence against women and girls.
UN Secretary-General's Message 2023
"Let’s build a world that refuses to tolerate violence against women anywhere, in any form, once and for all." - António Guterres
According To Data From UN Women:
More than five women or girls are killed every hour by someone in their own family.
Almost one in three women have been subjected to physical and/or sexual violence at least once in their life.
86% of women and girls live in countries without legal protections against gender-based violence.