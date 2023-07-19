International Chess Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, How To Celebrate
World Chess Day is a day to celebrate the game of chess and its benefits for people of all ages.
International Chess Day is celebrated on July 20 every year to commemorate the founding of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in 1924. FIDE is the governing body of international chess and is responsible for organising the World Chess Championship and other major chess tournaments.
In two days, we celebrate the 99th birthday of FIDE and the International Chess Day!
Join us in our tradition and teach someone to play chess on July 20. Let's make the chess community bigger and spread our love for chess to the world!

International Chess Day 2023: History
International Chess Day was officially declared by the United Nations General Assembly on December 12, 2019. However, World Chess Day is celebrated on July 20 each year as the date coincides with the founding of the FIDE in 1924.
Chess, which originated in India around the 6th century, was originally known as 'chaturanga'. It eventually spread to Persia and then to the Islamic world, before reaching Europe by the late middle ages. The game has since evolved and grown exponentially, becoming a popular pastime and competitive activity worldwide.
International Chess Day 2023: Significance
International Chess Day is significant because it is not only for chess enthusiasts but also for communities worldwide. The day serves to highlight the educational benefits of chess, enhancing cognitive abilities, logical reasoning, and strategic thinking in children and adults alike. It also celebrates the game's universal appeal, transcending linguistic, cultural, and geographical barriers, as it is played in every corner of the world.
Moreover, chess fosters camaraderie and sportsmanship, teaching lessons in patience, decision-making, and resilience. The game, despite its competitive nature, encourages dialogue and mutual respect between opponents, making it a metaphor for peaceful coexistence.
The game of chess can be used as an incredible tool for empowerment and opportunity — unfortunately there are very few chess sets globally, especially in the communities that need them most
International Chess Day 2023: How To Celebrate
There are various ways in which you can celebrate International Chess Day:
Participate in a Chess Tournament: Many chess clubs and organisations host special tournaments on World Chess Day. You could participate in one such event, testing your skills against other enthusiasts and potentially earning a bit of friendly prestige.
Host a Chess-Themed Party: Gather your friends and family for a fun-filled day of chess. You could set up multiple boards for people to play, and decorate your home with a chess theme. Make it an event for all, regardless of their level of knowledge or expertise in the game.
Learn the Game: If you've never played chess before, World Chess Day provides a perfect opportunity to learn. You can find tutorials online, or get a friend to teach you the basics. If you're already a player, consider deepening your understanding of strategy or studying the games of grandmasters.
Teach Chess: If you're already a proficient player, why not pass on your knowledge? Teaching chess to children or adults who want to learn can be incredibly rewarding.
Play Online: Chess platforms online host special events and tournaments on World Chess Day. There are many online platforms like Lichess that offers players to play online with different players across the world.