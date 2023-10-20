International Chefs Day 2023: History, Theme, And Wishes
Today, the World will celebrate International Chefs Day to appreciate chefs' contributions and encourage healthy eating habits.
The World observes International Chefs Day on October 20 annually. This day holds a lot of significance as the globe appreciates the countless efforts of chefs to offer different cuisines to individuals.
Alongside this, the day encourages people to adopt healthy eating habits and avoid food products that can have an adverse effect on their body and mind.
This day encourages people to understand the importance of a chef in their lives and that cooking is an essential skill. Celebrating this day, allows people to acknowledge cooking as a profession and explore their culinary skills.
International Chefs Day 2023: History
In 2004, a reputed chef, Dr. Bill Gallagher initiated this day. He was the president of WorldChefs which was a network of more than 100 chef associations.
This network aimed to build healthy competition, education, and sustainability to create authority on the cuisine.
This day is dedicated to inform children globally about the significance of eating, encouraging chef as a career, and evolving local communities.
International Chefs Day 2023: Theme
This year's theme for International Chefs Day, is 'Growing Great Chefs'. The theme aims to inspire budding minds to explore their culinary skills and be a part of the industry if they are good at it.
International Chefs Day 2023: Wishes
“Some people live to eat and some people are born to cook. On the occasion of International Chefs Day, I wish you all the success with your cooking.”
"Chef has the power to infuse simple food with great taste and make everything taste better. To one such chef, I wish a very Happy Chefs Day.”
Culinary skills can be learned but the passion for cooking comes from within. A very Happy Chefs Day to you.”
“Great foods are impossible without great cooks. Warm wishes on the occasion of International Chefs Day to you.”
“If you understand the ingredients well then you can create the most unique combinations. Wishing a very Happy International Chefs Day to you.”
International Chefs Day 2023: Quotes
"Cooking is a philosophy; it’s not a recipe.” — Marco Pierre White
“No one is born a great cook, one learns by doing.” ---- Julia Child
“Once you understand the foundations of cooking—whatever kind you like, whether it’s French or Italian or Japanese—you really don’t need a cookbook anymore.” — Thomas Keller
A chef's palate is born out of his childhood, and one thing all chefs have in common is a mother who can cook. ---Marco Pierre White
Essentially, for me, the whole point of being a chef is to have your own restaurant. ---Ranveer Brar