International Beer Day 2023: History, Significance, & Celebrations
International Beer Day is observed on the first Friday of August every year across the world.
International Beer Day 2023 Date
International Beer Day 2023 Date
The world will celebrate International Beer Day on August 4 this year. Every year International Beer Day is observed on the first Friday of August.
The highlight of this day is to greet and meet friends and celebrate it with beer. It is an occasion to acknowledge efforts of people who brew, and serve beer.
International Beer Day: Significance
Beer, one of the most well-known alcoholic beverages is an ideal pick for a casual refreshment or chilling with your friends.
This low alcohol content drink is one of the oldest beverages worldwide and third-most preferred drink after water and tea.
On this day, individuals try new flavours in honour of the brewers and servers.
International Beer Day: History
In 2007, Santa Cruz, California, Evan Hamilton, Aaron Araki, and Richard Hernande founded this day and Jesse Avshalomov originally conceived it.
They observed this day at their local bar and encouraged other bars to follow through with a help of a website. This initiative was taken to appreciate the contribution of the beer industry.
In no time they started receiving response through emails for their initiative and celebrations. They received mails from the UK and Africa and today it is celebrated across six continents, 60 countries, and 210 cities.
International Beer Day: Celebrations
Some countries simply celebrate this day by drinking different kinds of beer with their friends.
A few places observe a holiday and believe in gifting beers to friends and loved ones.
This day, can be one of the best days to introduce a new beer variety for a brewer as people enjoy experimenting with tastes and spending long hours at the bar with friends.
Some popular forms of International Beer Day Events include: Tapping of new or rare beers, introducing all-day happy hours, beer flights (a flight is a group of 3-8 beers in small beer glasses), beer tasting, trivia nights, binge drinking and games such as beer pong.