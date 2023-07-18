BQPrimeTrendingInfosys Founder Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murthy Donate Gold Conch, Tortoise Idol To Tirupati Temple
ADVERTISEMENT

Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murthy Donate Gold Conch, Tortoise Idol To Tirupati Temple

S.Rajiv Krishna, Advisor to Govt of AP in a tweet said that the couple handed over the donations to TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy.

18 Jul 2023, 11:42 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Twitter/@RajivKrishnaS</p></div>
Source: Twitter/@RajivKrishnaS

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy have donated a golden conch and a golden tortoise idol to Sri Varu Temple at Tirumala.

S.Rajiv Krishna, Advisor to Govt of AP in a tweet said that the couple handed over the donations to TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy.

"Infosys founder Narayana Murthy garu & his wife Sudha Murthy garu (former TTD Board Member) donate Golden Abhishekha Shankam to Sri Varu Temple at Tirumala. They handed over to TTD EO Dharma Reddy garu," the politician tweeted.

Sudha Murthy, a former TTD Trust Board member and former chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, alongside her husband, has consistently made headlines for their philanthropic endeavors in addition to their prominent roles in the technology industry.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Twitter/@RajivKrishnaS</p></div>

Source: Twitter/@RajivKrishnaS

According to a report in Business Today, the gold donations are said to be around two kilograms.

ALSO READ

Adani AGM 2023: Read Gautam Adani's Full Speech To Shareholders Here

Opinion
Adani AGM 2023: Read Gautam Adani's Full Speech To Shareholders Here
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT