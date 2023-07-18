Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murthy Donate Gold Conch, Tortoise Idol To Tirupati Temple
S.Rajiv Krishna, Advisor to Govt of AP in a tweet said that the couple handed over the donations to TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy.
Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy have donated a golden conch and a golden tortoise idol to Sri Varu Temple at Tirumala.
S.Rajiv Krishna, Advisor to Govt of AP in a tweet said that the couple handed over the donations to TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy.
"Infosys founder Narayana Murthy garu & his wife Sudha Murthy garu (former TTD Board Member) donate Golden Abhishekha Shankam to Sri Varu Temple at Tirumala. They handed over to TTD EO Dharma Reddy garu," the politician tweeted.
Infosys founder Narayana Murthy garu & his wife Sudha Murthy garu (former TTD Board Member) donate Golden Abhishekha Shankam to Sri Varu Temple at Tirumala. They handed over to TTD EO Dharma Reddy garu. @TTDevasthanams @yvsubbareddymp @Infosys @Infosys_nmurthy @AndhraPradeshCMâ¦ pic.twitter.com/xM5lfm7f77— S. Rajiv Krishna (@RajivKrishnaS) July 17, 2023
Sudha Murthy, a former TTD Trust Board member and former chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, alongside her husband, has consistently made headlines for their philanthropic endeavors in addition to their prominent roles in the technology industry.
Source: Twitter/@RajivKrishnaS
Source: Twitter/@RajivKrishnaS
Source: Twitter/@RajivKrishnaS
Source: Twitter/@RajivKrishnaS
Source: Twitter/@RajivKrishnaS
Source: Twitter/@RajivKrishnaS
Source: Twitter/@RajivKrishnaS
According to a report in Business Today, the gold donations are said to be around two kilograms.