India's Santiniketan Inscribed On UNESCO World Heritage List; Here's What PM Modi Said

The ASI further said that Santiniketan embodies Rabindranath Tagore's visionary work. Founded in 1863 as an ashram, Tagore transformed it into a school and art centre in 1901, following the gurukul tradition. His vision, "Visva Bharati," focused on global unity, blending ancient, medieval and folk traditions.

Santiniketan crystallises Tagore's ideas and influences South Asian education and culture. It's a hub of intellectuals, artists, and craftspeople experimenting with Asian modernity, impacting 20th-century art, literature, and architecture.