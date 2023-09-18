India's Santiniketan Inscribed On UNESCO World Heritage List; Here's What PM Modi Said
Santiniketan is a university town over 160 km from Kolkata. It was originally an ashram built by Rabindranath Tagore's father.
Santiniketan, where Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati more than 100 years ago, has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The site is located in Birbaum district, West Bengal.
In a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, UNESCO wrote, "New inscription on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List: Santiniketan, #India. Congratulations!"
ð´BREAKING!— UNESCO ðï¸ #Education #Sciences #Culture ðºð³ (@UNESCO) September 17, 2023
New inscription on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List: Santiniketan, #India ð®ð³. Congratulations! ðð
â¡ï¸ https://t.co/69Xvi4BtYv #45WHC pic.twitter.com/6RAVmNGXXq
The decision to include Santiniketan in the list was taken at the 45th World Heritage Committee Meeting held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. India had been striving for a long to get a UNESCO tag for this cultural site.
Santiniketan declared UNESCO #WorldHeritageSite.— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 17, 2023
Established in rural West Bengal in 1901 by renowned poet and philosopher #RabindranathTagore, #Santiniketan was a residential school and centre for art based on ancient Indian traditions and a vision of the unity of humanityâ¦ pic.twitter.com/SVVkL9JrcD
PM Narendra Modi's Tweet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed delight at Shantiniketan becoming part of the UNESCO World Heritage List.
"Delighted that Santiniketan, an embodiment of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's vision and India's rich cultural heritage, has been inscribed on the @UNESCO World Heritage List. This is a proud moment for all Indians," PM Modi said in a post on X.
Delighted that Santiniketan, an embodiment of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's vision and India's rich cultural heritage, has been inscribed on the @UNESCO World Heritage List. This is a proud moment for all Indians. https://t.co/Um0UUACsnk— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2023
Reactions To The Inclusion
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid homage to Tagore and said, "Biswa Bangla's pride, Santiniketan was nurtured by the poet and has been supported by people of Bengal over the generations. We from the Government of West Bengal have significantly added to its infrastructure in last 12 years and the world now recognises the glory of the heritage place. Kudos to all who love Bengal, Tagore, and his messages of fraternity. Jai Bangla, Pranam to Gurudev."
Glad and proud that our Santiniketan, the town of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, is now finally included in UNESCO's World Heritage List. Biswa Bangla's pride, Santiniketan was nurtured by the poet and has been supported by people of Bengal over the generations. We from theâ¦— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 17, 2023
The Archaeological Survey of India said, "A momentous achievement for India as Santiniketan, West Bengal, has been officially inscribed on @UNESCO's World Heritage List, becoming 41st World Heritage Property of India."
A momentous achievement for India as Santiniketan, West Bengal, has been officially inscribed on @UNESCO's World Heritage List, becoming 41st World Heritage Property of India. The historic decision was made in the 45th World Heritage Committee Meeting held in Riyadh Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/tiN81TJ2KO— Archaeological Survey of India (@ASIGoI) September 17, 2023
The ASI further said that Santiniketan embodies Rabindranath Tagore's visionary work. Founded in 1863 as an ashram, Tagore transformed it into a school and art centre in 1901, following the gurukul tradition. His vision, "Visva Bharati," focused on global unity, blending ancient, medieval and folk traditions.
Santiniketan crystallises Tagore's ideas and influences South Asian education and culture. It's a hub of intellectuals, artists, and craftspeople experimenting with Asian modernity, impacting 20th-century art, literature, and architecture.
#WATCH | Celebrations at Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal's Birbhum after Santiniketan being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. pic.twitter.com/SZBk7hTsNx— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2023
Rich History of Santiniketan
Santiniketan is a university town over 160 km from Kolkata. It was originally an ashram built by Rabindranath Tagore's father Debendranath Tagore, where anyone, irrespective of caste and creed, could come and meditate on the one Supreme God, according to a description of the landmark on the official website of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre
Debendranath Tagore, also known as 'Maharshi', meaning one who is both a saint and sage, was a leading figure of the Indian Renaissance, it says. 'Among the structures built by the Maharshi was the Santiniketan Griha and the beautiful stained glass Mandir, or temple where worship is non-denominational. Both structures built in the second half of the 19th century are important in their association with the founding of Santiniketan and the universal spirit associated with the revival and reinterpretation of religious ideals in Bengal and India,' UNESCO website says.
Visva-Bharati which is located in Santiniketan, is one of the most prestigious universities in India with degree courses in humanities, social science, science, fine arts, music, performing arts, education, agricultural science and rural reconstruction.
The university was founded by Rabindranath Tagore. It was declared a central university and an institution of national importance by an Act of Parliament in 1951.Visva-Bharati is the sole central university of West Bengal and the prime minister is its chancellor.
#Santiniketan, West Bengal now inscribed on the #WorldHeritage List!!— UNESCO New Delhi ðï¸ #Education #Sciences #Culture (@unesconewdelhi) September 17, 2023
Established in rural West Bengal in 1901, Santiniketan was founded by Rabindranath Tagore, a renowned poet and philosopher. It is now India's 41st #WorldHeritageSite.
Read more here:https://t.co/FG8vo2r79P pic.twitter.com/oeqtVFV9Zf
(with inputs from PTI)