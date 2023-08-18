PM Modi Expresses Pride After Inauguration Of India's First 3D Printed Post Office In Bengaluru

BQPrimeTrendingPM Modi Expresses Pride After Inauguration Of India's First 3D Printed Post Office In Bengaluru
This new post office building in Bengaluru has been constructed by L& T construction using 3D Concrete Printing Technology.

18 Aug 2023, 1:21 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Twitter/@narendramodi</p></div>
Source: Twitter/@narendramodi

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday inaugurated India's first 3D-printed post office building in Bengaluru.

This new post office building has been constructed at Cambridge Layout in Bengaluru using 3D Concrete Printing Technology, with the help of Larsen and Toubro Construction.

Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed his delight at being in Bengaluru during the event. He acknowledged the city's energy, positivity, and futuristic essence. He mentioned that coming here is always a pleasure because of the city's character.

Vaishnaw also mentioned that Bengaluru presents a new picture of India and the 3D-printed post office building reflects the spirit of progress in the country.

During his address, Vaishnaw praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and also mentioned the important initiatives carried out by the central government.

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (FKA Twitter) to express his admiration for India's innovation and progress.

"Every Indian would be proud to see India's first 3D printed Post Office at Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru. A testament to our nation's innovation and progress, it also embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India. Compliments to those who have worked hard in ensuring the Post Office's completion," Modi tweeted.

Watch: India's First 3D-Printed Post Office Building

The inauguration event was live streamed by the Department of Posts - Bengaluru Region.

Watch: How 3D Printing Technology Can Be Used to Construct Building

The new construction technology used for the unique building involves 3D-concrete printing. This technology is fully automated, with a robotic printer depositing the concrete layer by layer according to the approved design. Special grade concrete that hardens quickly is utilized to ensure strong bonding between the layers and print the structure.

The construction activity was completed in 45 days, which is much faster than the conventional method which takes about six to eight months.

The cost and time savings of 3D-concrete printing technology make it a viable alternative to conventional building practices.

L&T construction who pioneered this construction shared a video of how the 3D printing technology can be used in providing innovative, sustainable, fast and cost-efficient ways of 3D printing buildings.

